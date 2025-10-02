Here's what our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling made of the Pools players as they were beaten by rivals Carlisle on Wednesday.
1. Harvey Cartwright: 6
Was powerless to keep out Cameron Harper's opener and didn't have much to do other than a couple of regulation saves before being forced off seven minutes before the break with what appeared to be a muscle injury after slipping while clearing a ball upfield. Has been fantastic so far this season and Pools will be desperate not to lose him for any length of time. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
2. Jay Benn: 5
One or two decent forward runs, even if he continues to lack end product, but his defensive deficiencies were exposed by the outstanding Regan Linney. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Maxim Kouogun: 6
Allowed himself to be dragged out of position and then beaten for pace by Regan Linney in the lead up to Carlisle's opening goal and failed to dominate in the air as he has done in recent weeks. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Tom Parkes: 6
Still doesn't look quite fit and was forced off after 67 minutes having appeared to be in discomfort for some time before that. Had a tough evening up against the impressive Georgie Kelly. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography