Here's what our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling made of the Pools players after they were denied all three points late on against Sutton.
1. George Evans: 6
Saved well from Ashley Nadesan after two minutes and there wasn't much he could have done about any of the home side's goals. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Jay Benn: 6
Was dragged out of position in the lead up to Lewis Simper's opening goal but provided a pinpoint cross for Luke Charman's equaliser. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Nathan Sheron: 5
Is a bit lightweight to play centre-half and his distribution left a lot to be desired. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Cameron John: 7
One loose header in the first half that went unpunished as well as a couple of excellent defensive interventions, once to get Nathan Sheron out of trouble in the opening period and another to clear a threatening cross after the break. Never looks panicked and was generally good on the ball. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography