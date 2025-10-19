Here's what our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling made of the Pools players after they were denied all three points late on against Sutton.placeholder image
Here's what our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling made of the Pools players after they were denied all three points late on against Sutton.

Robbie Stelling's Hartlepool United player ratings as Pools denied three points late on against Sutton - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 19th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Former Hartlepool United defender Edon Pruti came back to haunt his old side as his 95th minute header denied Pools all three points in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Sutton on Saturday.

Here's what our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling made of the Pools players after they were denied all three points late on against Sutton.

Saved well from Ashley Nadesan after two minutes and there wasn't much he could have done about any of the home side's goals.

1. George Evans: 6

Saved well from Ashley Nadesan after two minutes and there wasn't much he could have done about any of the home side's goals. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Photo Sales
Was dragged out of position in the lead up to Lewis Simper's opening goal but provided a pinpoint cross for Luke Charman's equaliser.

2. Jay Benn: 6

Was dragged out of position in the lead up to Lewis Simper's opening goal but provided a pinpoint cross for Luke Charman's equaliser. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Photo Sales
Is a bit lightweight to play centre-half and his distribution left a lot to be desired.

3. Nathan Sheron: 5

Is a bit lightweight to play centre-half and his distribution left a lot to be desired. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Photo Sales
One loose header in the first half that went unpunished as well as a couple of excellent defensive interventions, once to get Nathan Sheron out of trouble in the opening period and another to clear a threatening cross after the break. Never looks panicked and was generally good on the ball.

4. Cameron John: 7

One loose header in the first half that went unpunished as well as a couple of excellent defensive interventions, once to get Nathan Sheron out of trouble in the opening period and another to clear a threatening cross after the break. Never looks panicked and was generally good on the ball. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sutton
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice