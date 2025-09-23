Here's what our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling made of the Pools players after they ended their winless run against rivals Gateshead.
1. Harvey Cartwright: 7
Had a generally quiet night but made a fine save deep into added time to deny Kain Adom and preserve a seventh clean sheet in 11 matches. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Jay Benn: 7
Got forward well and was a constant threat down the right flank, combining effectively with Jermaine Francis. Doesn't look quite as assured defensively but did well enough. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
3. Maxim Kouogun: 8
Is such an impressive athlete and showed plenty of composure with the ball at his feet. Made a number of timely defensive interventions and handled the in-form Kain Adom well. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Cameron John: 7
Was outmuscled by Kain Adom on one occasion in the second half but recovered well. Plays the game at his own pace, reads things so well and rarely allows himself to get flustered. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography