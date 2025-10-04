Here's what our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling made of the Pools players following Saturday's defeat to York.
1. George Evans: 9
Looked understandably nervous in the opening few minutes and parried a cross into the back of skipper Tom Parkes but could not have done much more for his side on a hugely impressive Pools debut. Much like Harvey Cartwright, who he was signed to replace, Evans was thrust straight into the side and produced a string of fine saves, denying Joe Grey with a superb reaction stop while making a remarkable double save from Alex Newby and then Greg Olley. One strong punch in the second half and a couple of decent catches. Really positive signs from the Millwall loanee.
2. Jay Benn: 5
Produced one important defensive intervention in the second half and found the head of Maxim Kouogun with a free-kick late in the opening period, although in general his delivery was once again disappointing. Should have done better when trying to pick out Jermaine Francis as Pools counter-attacked in the first half, finding the one retreating York defender with a rushed pass. Lost substitute Ben Brookes for York's second goal and needs to do more.
3. Maxim Kouogun: 6
Should have done much better with a header in first half added time but defended well enough.
4. Tom Parkes: 7
One loose pass that put his side under pressure in the second half and got caught underneath the ball in the lead up to York's decisive second goal, albeit the swirling conditions made things really difficult. Otherwise defended well and made a handful of important interventions.