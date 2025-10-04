1 . George Evans: 9

Looked understandably nervous in the opening few minutes and parried a cross into the back of skipper Tom Parkes but could not have done much more for his side on a hugely impressive Pools debut. Much like Harvey Cartwright, who he was signed to replace, Evans was thrust straight into the side and produced a string of fine saves, denying Joe Grey with a superb reaction stop while making a remarkable double save from Alex Newby and then Greg Olley. One strong punch in the second half and a couple of decent catches. Really positive signs from the Millwall loanee. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography