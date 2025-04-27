Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players following Saturday's humbling 5-1 defeat at Rochdale. Do you agree with his marks?
1. Adam Smith: 4
A nightmarish afternoon for the experienced goalkeeper, who has endured a difficult few weeks after initially impressing on his return to the side. Conceded the penalty that led to the opening goal when he scythed down the marauding Tarryn Allarakhia; while his determination to dominate his area is admirable, his decision making has left a lot to be desired in recent weeks. Won't have been best pleased with his role in a number of the goals, albeit he might have been a bit unfortunate that the ball rebounded off him and into the path of the lively Leon Ayinde as the hosts made it 3-1. Might also have done better with Dale's fourth, Devante Rodney's second, which was well-struck but centrally placed. Will need to lean on all of his experience to bounce back from an error-laden spell. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Louis Stephenson: 5
Didn't look at all comfortable in the unfamiliar role despite having impressed there against Gateshead. Allowed Devante Rodney to ruffle his feathers and it was no great surprise to see him replaced at half time. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Tom Parkes: 6
By no means his best performance in a Pools shirt, although he at least did what he could to hold together a pretty dismal defensive display. Produced one excellent intervention in the first half and made a couple of timely challenges after the break. Was caught out for the third goal and was found wanting on a handful of occasions. Even so, without him the scoreline could well have been even worse. Photo: Frank Reid
4. David Ferguson: 5
Delivered one superb cross in the first half but really struggled to get to grips with Rochdale defensively and he made life far too easy for Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, particularly in the lead up to the home side's fourth goal. Photo: Frank Reid
