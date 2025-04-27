1 . Adam Smith: 4

A nightmarish afternoon for the experienced goalkeeper, who has endured a difficult few weeks after initially impressing on his return to the side. Conceded the penalty that led to the opening goal when he scythed down the marauding Tarryn Allarakhia; while his determination to dominate his area is admirable, his decision making has left a lot to be desired in recent weeks. Won't have been best pleased with his role in a number of the goals, albeit he might have been a bit unfortunate that the ball rebounded off him and into the path of the lively Leon Ayinde as the hosts made it 3-1. Might also have done better with Dale's fourth, Devante Rodney's second, which was well-struck but centrally placed. Will need to lean on all of his experience to bounce back from an error-laden spell. Photo: Frank Reid