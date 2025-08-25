Here's what our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling made of the Pools players following bank holiday Monday's 1-1 draw at Southend. Do you agree with his marks?
1. Harvey Cartwright: 9
Continued his strong start to the season and kept his side in the game on numerous occasions, saving well from Andrew Dallas in the first half before making two superb stops to thwart Charley Kendall after the break. Commanded his area well other than one misjudgement at the beginning of the second half that went unpunished. Without the Hull loanee's heroics, Southend could well have been out of sight before Pools managed to turn the tide of the contest. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
2. Maxim Kouogun: 8
Started the game on the right of a three and didn't look altogether comfortable but impressed after taking up a more central role, making a number of vital defensive interventions in the second half. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Tom Parkes: 4
Made the worst possible start on his return to the side when he turned a threatening cross into his own net. One important clearance in the first half but looked well off it, probably not helped by having been left out of the last two games. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Cameron John: 8
Produced a vital intervention in the first half when he headed a goalbound effort off the line and read the game well throughout. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography