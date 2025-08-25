1 . Harvey Cartwright: 9

Continued his strong start to the season and kept his side in the game on numerous occasions, saving well from Andrew Dallas in the first half before making two superb stops to thwart Charley Kendall after the break. Commanded his area well other than one misjudgement at the beginning of the second half that went unpunished. Without the Hull loanee's heroics, Southend could well have been out of sight before Pools managed to turn the tide of the contest. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK