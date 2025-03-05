Pools have now won just one of their last 11 matches, a miserable run that's seen them slide into the bottom half of the National League table while the pressure has started to mount on head coach Anthony Limbrick. Familiar problems plagued Limbrick's side in Lancashire against a Coasters team who are scrapping for their lives at the wrong end of the table and are unbeaten in three matches since the departure of former Pools boss Kevin Phillips. All of a sudden there are fears that Pools, who are nine points clear of the bottom four but have played more games than most of their rivals, could get dragged into a relegation dogfight. On Tuesday's evidence, it is hard to see where wins are likely to come from.
Pools made the perfect start and went ahead after just four minutes when David Ferguson curled a sumptuous free-kick off the inside of the post and into the top corner but were pegged back eight minutes later after Adam Smith allowed Gavin Massey's speculative strike to squirm underneath him, a nightmarish moment for the experienced goalkeeper. The Coasters went ahead in the 19th minute when Charlie Jolley scored his sixth goal of the season after Smith had saved skipper Corey Whelan's initial effort. Pools huffed and puffed and Ben Winterbottom produced a string of impressive saves in the first half but the visitors ran out of steam after the break and rarely looked like fashioning an equaliser on another bruising night for Limbrick. So, here's a look at how the Pools players rated.
1. Adam Smith: 4
Probably his worst night in a Pools shirt. Allowed Gavin Massey's speculative strike to squirm underneath him when it looked like being a regulation save for the experienced goalkeeper. Pools had started the game well but Smith's error turned the tide of the contest against them. The pitch made things difficult, but it did not look like Massey's tame effort diverted or deflected off the turf, it was simply a rare moment of uncharacteristic carelessness. Parried Corey Whelan's strike into Charlie Jolley's path for the second goal, although there was little else he could have done and the initial save was a good one. Rushed off his line to beat Jolley to a hopeful through ball in the second half but cannoned his clearance straight into the Fylde frontman and almost got his side in trouble. Produced a strong stop late on to prevent Nick Haughton from adding a third. Has endured a difficult few weeks having made two mistakes at Aldershot before being beaten at his near post by York's Ollie Pearce on Saturday. Begs the question as to whether Pools are asking too much of him, given that he is both the first choice in-between the sticks and the club's goalkeeping coach. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Nathan Sheron: 5
Looked tired and was generally ineffective at full-back. Pools have Dan Dodds and Louis Stephenson, both out-and-out right-backs, fit and available so it makes little sense persisting with the midfielder in the role. Did move into his preferred position 12 minutes from time but was spent by then and allowed Ethan Mitchell to glide past him all too easily on the edge of the box. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Billy Sass-Davies: 7
Was handed his first start since late January after skipper Luke Waterfall sustained a minor injury in training and looked solid in the heart of defence. One or two aimless balls forward, but defended well and was rarely troubled. Given his generally solid performances this season, he can afford to feel a little hard done by at his limited opportunities. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 7
Difficult to fault him despite a disappointing performance from most of his teammates. Defended well and won a handful of important headers as the Coasters looked to get crosses into the box. Looks frustrated with how things are going and was deep in conversation with Anthony Limbrick at full time. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.