1 . Adam Smith: 4

Probably his worst night in a Pools shirt. Allowed Gavin Massey's speculative strike to squirm underneath him when it looked like being a regulation save for the experienced goalkeeper. Pools had started the game well but Smith's error turned the tide of the contest against them. The pitch made things difficult, but it did not look like Massey's tame effort diverted or deflected off the turf, it was simply a rare moment of uncharacteristic carelessness. Parried Corey Whelan's strike into Charlie Jolley's path for the second goal, although there was little else he could have done and the initial save was a good one. Rushed off his line to beat Jolley to a hopeful through ball in the second half but cannoned his clearance straight into the Fylde frontman and almost got his side in trouble. Produced a strong stop late on to prevent Nick Haughton from adding a third. Has endured a difficult few weeks having made two mistakes at Aldershot before being beaten at his near post by York's Ollie Pearce on Saturday. Begs the question as to whether Pools are asking too much of him, given that he is both the first choice in-between the sticks and the club's goalkeeping coach. Photo: FRANK REID