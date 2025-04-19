Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players following defeat at Boundary Park. Do you agree with his marks?Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players following defeat at Boundary Park. Do you agree with his marks?
Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players following defeat at Boundary Park. Do you agree with his marks?

Robbie Stelling's Hartlepool United player ratings as unbeaten run ends against Oldham - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 19th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United's six-match unbeaten run came to an end on Good Friday following a 2-1 defeat at promotion-chasing Oldham.

Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players following defeat at Boundary Park. Do you agree with his marks?

Was powerless to prevent either of Oldham's goals and didn't have a whole lot to do other than that. Made one regulation save from former Pools defender Mark Kitching's speculative strike, was quick off his line on a couple of occasions and commanded his area pretty well. One nervous moment when he skewed a first time clearance straight out of play but was generally solid.

1. Adam Smith: 6

Was powerless to prevent either of Oldham's goals and didn't have a whole lot to do other than that. Made one regulation save from former Pools defender Mark Kitching's speculative strike, was quick off his line on a couple of occasions and commanded his area pretty well. One nervous moment when he skewed a first time clearance straight out of play but was generally solid. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Lost out to the powerful Mike Fondop a couple of times and had a bit of trouble picking up the late runs of the lively Tom Conlon but stuck to his task pretty well.

2. Billy Sass-Davies: 6

Lost out to the powerful Mike Fondop a couple of times and had a bit of trouble picking up the late runs of the lively Tom Conlon but stuck to his task pretty well. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Was embroiled in a titanic tussle with Mike Fondop in the first half but was forced off at the break following a clash with the former Pools frontman. His leadership and defensive prowess were missed in the second half.

3. Tom Parkes: 6

Was embroiled in a titanic tussle with Mike Fondop in the first half but was forced off at the break following a clash with the former Pools frontman. His leadership and defensive prowess were missed in the second half. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Was out-jumped by Mike Fondop for the winning goal and there were times when he seemed to be finding the physical test posed by the powerful Latics a real challenge.

4. David Ferguson: 6

Was out-jumped by Mike Fondop for the winning goal and there were times when he seemed to be finding the physical test posed by the powerful Latics a real challenge. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Oldham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice