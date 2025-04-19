Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players following defeat at Boundary Park. Do you agree with his marks?
1. Adam Smith: 6
Was powerless to prevent either of Oldham's goals and didn't have a whole lot to do other than that. Made one regulation save from former Pools defender Mark Kitching's speculative strike, was quick off his line on a couple of occasions and commanded his area pretty well. One nervous moment when he skewed a first time clearance straight out of play but was generally solid. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Billy Sass-Davies: 6
Lost out to the powerful Mike Fondop a couple of times and had a bit of trouble picking up the late runs of the lively Tom Conlon but stuck to his task pretty well. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Tom Parkes: 6
Was embroiled in a titanic tussle with Mike Fondop in the first half but was forced off at the break following a clash with the former Pools frontman. His leadership and defensive prowess were missed in the second half. Photo: Frank Reid
4. David Ferguson: 6
Was out-jumped by Mike Fondop for the winning goal and there were times when he seemed to be finding the physical test posed by the powerful Latics a real challenge. Photo: Frank Reid
