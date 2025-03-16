Pools had hoped to end a dramatic week on a high note following the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh but were held by a Moors side who have struggled for form since the departure of popular former boss Andy Whing in January. The home side started well and took the lead when Tom Parkes headed Jamie Miley's free-kick beyond the impressive Ollie Wright to score his second goal of the campaign. However, the hosts lost a lot of their momentum following an almost 20-minute delay after the floodlights at the Prestige Group Stadium failed - given that Pools have less than two months to attract new investment and secure their future, it was hard not to take the darkness enveloping the ground as a bad omen. Pools struggled to get going again when the game did restart and were punished when the in-form Manny Duku headed John Bostock's pinpoint free-kick home in the 88th minute. Here's a look at how the Pools players rated.