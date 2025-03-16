Pools had hoped to end a dramatic week on a high note following the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh but were held by a Moors side who have struggled for form since the departure of popular former boss Andy Whing in January. The home side started well and took the lead when Tom Parkes headed Jamie Miley's free-kick beyond the impressive Ollie Wright to score his second goal of the campaign. However, the hosts lost a lot of their momentum following an almost 20-minute delay after the floodlights at the Prestige Group Stadium failed - given that Pools have less than two months to attract new investment and secure their future, it was hard not to take the darkness enveloping the ground as a bad omen. Pools struggled to get going again when the game did restart and were punished when the in-form Manny Duku headed John Bostock's pinpoint free-kick home in the 88th minute. Here's a look at how the Pools players rated.
1. Adam Smith: 6
Made one really sharp stop to deny Marcel Oakley in the opening exchanges, narrowing the angle before saving well with his legs. Saved again from Manny Duku's header in the second half, albeit he needed two goes to collect it after spilling the initial effort. Could do nothing to have kept out Duku's late equaliser and will have been disappointed to be denied a clean sheet. Having endured a difficult few weeks, will have been pleased to make it through unscathed. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Billy Sass-Davies: 7
Responded well after his error at Eastleigh. Used the ball well and was pretty comfortable defensively. Was not overworked and Solihull were generally unadventurous, but Sass-Davies did well in the air and was rarely troubled when the Moors looked to run down the right-hand channel. Provides Pools with a more athletic option at centre-half. Will still want to iron out a few creases in his game and cut down on costly errors, but has the makings of a very competent defender. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Tom Parkes: 8
Was almost faultless at the back and scored his second goal of the season. For the most part, dealt well with the powerful Manny Duku and helped limit the visitors to a handful of half-chances. Endured a nervous moment just before half time when he made two errors in quick succession that went unpunished but was his dominant self in the heart of the Pools defence. Rose impressively to head home Jamie Miley's free-kick and give his side the lead and was a threat at corners all day, attacking the near post well. Will be a bit disappointed that Duku managed to find space late on to notch the equaliser but gave everything for his side. Photo: Frank Reid
4. David Ferguson: 7
Looked comfortable on the left side of a defensive three for the second week in a row. Did not have to overexert himself in a defensive capacity but was solid and reliable. Was dragged inside slightly in the opening exchanges, allowing Marcel Oakley space to get a shot off after just three minutes, but other than that he was not found wanting at all. Delivery from set-pieces was generally good and he picked out Tom Parkes at the near post with a couple of threatening corners. Almost had a hand in a late winner when Mani Dieseruvwe poked his ball just wide in added time. Can be pleased with his efforts. Photo: Frank Reid