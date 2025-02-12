Having produced an impressive performance to beat in-form Sutton at the weekend, expectations were high as Pools began a potentially decisive run of three home games in the space of seven days. While there was a lot to like about the Pools performance, the hosts were punished for a failure to take their chances. Although Reyes Cleary fired the home side ahead with his first Pools goal after 15 minutes, the impressive West Brom loanee should have had another when he blasted over from a promising position. Mani Dieseruvwe could have had a first half hat-trick and produced one particularly glaring miss when he blazed over from no more than three or four yards out. A lot of the home side's good work was undone following a lacklustre end to the first half as Jordan Ponticelli, who scored his first Tamworth goal, and the lively Beck-Ray Enoru struck within four minutes of one another to turn the game on its head. While Mani Dieseruvwe did eventually get his goal, rounding Jas Singh on the hour to end a run of eight games without one, Pools were unable to find a winner as they remained three points adrift of the play-off places. Here's a look at how the players rated.
Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players during Tuesday's draw with Tamworth. Do you agree with his marks?
1. Adam Smith: 7
Made a couple of good saves to deny Jordan Ponticelli in the first half. Made himself big and rushed out to narrow the angle when the former Wrexham man stole in on goal in the opening exchanges and got Dan Dodds out of trouble when he made another sprawling save when Ponticelli looked destined to score. Was powerless to prevent either of the goals and must have been frustrated by some of the defending in front of him. Had a quiet second half as Pools pressed for a winner, although he kicked well and confidently claimed a couple of crosses. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Luke Charman: 8
Lined up in an unfamiliar wing-back position but took to it well. Was a stark contrast to when he was last in the role as Pools were thumped 3-0 at home to Rochdale in September. This time, Charman looked far more confident and self-assured. Defended well enough and caused Tamworth all sorts of problems in the final third as he attacked with purpose and swagger. Created a number of chances thanks to his driving runs and threatening crosses. As ever, put himself about well and was combative and competitive. Will have been disappointed to miss out on Saturday but did his case no harm with a strong showing. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Dodds: 4
A nightmarish evening for the defender that was at times difficult to watch. Not easy being deployed in an unfamiliar position, although he is no stranger to the role and impressed on the right of a back three under John Askey. Lost the ball in dangerous positions far too often and appeared totally bereft of confidence. Was no real surprise when he was taken off at half time following a challenging 45 minutes. There were times when he looked like a fish out of water, and Dodds will be keen to put the experience behind him. Pools fans must continue to support the defender. True, he has not been the same player since returning from an anterior cruciate ligament injury but he is still blessed with natural athleticism and can be a real asset when he gets going. Feels like he needs an arm round the shoulder at the moment. Won't look back on this season too fondly so far, but will come back stronger with the right support around him. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke Waterfall: 6
Was probably the best of the three central-defenders that started the game, although that is not exactly a ringing endorsement of his performance. Did well in the air but found it difficult to cope with Jordan Ponticelli's impressive movement. When Pools needed someone to take control of things in a challenging five-minute spell before half time, he was found wanting. Photo: Frank Reid