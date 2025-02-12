Having produced an impressive performance to beat in-form Sutton at the weekend, expectations were high as Pools began a potentially decisive run of three home games in the space of seven days. While there was a lot to like about the Pools performance, the hosts were punished for a failure to take their chances. Although Reyes Cleary fired the home side ahead with his first Pools goal after 15 minutes, the impressive West Brom loanee should have had another when he blasted over from a promising position. Mani Dieseruvwe could have had a first half hat-trick and produced one particularly glaring miss when he blazed over from no more than three or four yards out. A lot of the home side's good work was undone following a lacklustre end to the first half as Jordan Ponticelli, who scored his first Tamworth goal, and the lively Beck-Ray Enoru struck within four minutes of one another to turn the game on its head. While Mani Dieseruvwe did eventually get his goal, rounding Jas Singh on the hour to end a run of eight games without one, Pools were unable to find a winner as they remained three points adrift of the play-off places. Here's a look at how the players rated.