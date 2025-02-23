Almost all of the positivity and goodwill that surrounded head coach Anthony Limbrick's appointment has evaporated in less than a month. The Australian is now tasked with picking up the pieces of a shattered season as he bids to prove he is the right man to lead the club in the future. On Saturday's evidence, the energetic, charismatic and ambitious Limbrick has a lot of work to do. Pools were second best to a Shots side who came into the game on a miserable run of just one win in their last 11 games that had seen them slide into the National League relegation zone. The visitors took the lead when Tyler Frost turned Luke Charman's ball into his own net, but Aldershot turned the game on its head in seven second half minutes thanks to goals from substitute Maxwell Mullins and Cameron Hargreaves; Pools goalkeeper Adam Smith made a string of excellent saves but won't have been too pleased with his role in either of the goals. Mani Dieseruvwe, a surprise omission from the starting lineup, scored his fifth goal in four games against Aldershot but Josh Barrett won the game for the hosts in the 94th minute, lifting the spirited Shots out of the relegation zone. Here's how the Pools players rated.
1. Adam Smith: 5
Made a string of excellent saves but will be bitterly disappointed with his role in Aldershot's first two goals. Parried Josh Barrett's ball into a dangerous area for the opener and made a total mess of dealing with a long-range strike by Shots midfielder Cameron Hargreaves for the second, albeit the pitch made things difficult for both goalkeepers. Made two superb saves in the first half, thwarting Jack Barham inside the opening minute after Tom Parkes had been deceived by a bobble before blocking from Barham again after another error from Parkes. Produced a remarkable save late on to deny Barrett but was powerless to prevent him from tapping in the winner in added time. On the one hand, made three great saves at important moments in the match. On the other, made two glaring errors that cost his side. For all his good work, it's likely Smith will remember the two mistakes. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Nathan Sheron: 5
Usually looks so comfortable when asked to fill in at right-back, but this was not one of his better performances. Started well and swung in a threatening cross for Adam Campbell but found things difficult as the hosts started to get the upper hand. Was overwhelmed at times in the second half and didn't have an answer for Aldershot's relentless attacking play, particularly the lively Josh Barrett and marauding Tyler Frost. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall: 5
Did well in the air and battled hard but his lack of pace was exposed too often and he struggled to get a handle on Josh Barrett or Jack Barham. Never looks like he relishes the prospect of defending against forwards who like to run in-behind and play on the shoulder and Saturday's game was no different. Looked a bit stiff at times, albeit he might have hoped for more protection from his midfielders. When Pools needed someone to step up and take charge as the visitors came under increasing pressure, he failed to use his experience and did not do enough to lead and organise the back line. One excellent defensive header at the back post in the first half, although not a game he'll remember too fondly. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 5
Generally defended well, but made a couple of glaring errors. Let the ball bounce over his foot 10 seconds into the contest and had Adam Smith to thank for sparing his blushes when he saved from Jack Barham. Parkes might well have pointed to the condition of the pitch, but even so it was a careless start from the experienced defender. Allowed Barham in again when he got caught underneath a long ball and needed Smith to come to his rescue for the second time. One or two other moments when he looked a little uncertain dealing with balls in-behind, although he also produced a number of important defensive interventions. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.