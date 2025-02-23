Almost all of the positivity and goodwill that surrounded head coach Anthony Limbrick's appointment has evaporated in less than a month. The Australian is now tasked with picking up the pieces of a shattered season as he bids to prove he is the right man to lead the club in the future. On Saturday's evidence, the energetic, charismatic and ambitious Limbrick has a lot of work to do. Pools were second best to a Shots side who came into the game on a miserable run of just one win in their last 11 games that had seen them slide into the National League relegation zone. The visitors took the lead when Tyler Frost turned Luke Charman's ball into his own net, but Aldershot turned the game on its head in seven second half minutes thanks to goals from substitute Maxwell Mullins and Cameron Hargreaves; Pools goalkeeper Adam Smith made a string of excellent saves but won't have been too pleased with his role in either of the goals. Mani Dieseruvwe, a surprise omission from the starting lineup, scored his fifth goal in four games against Aldershot but Josh Barrett won the game for the hosts in the 94th minute, lifting the spirited Shots out of the relegation zone. Here's how the Pools players rated.