Robbie Stelling's Hartlepool United player ratings from Aldershot Town defeat - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 20th Sep 2025, 22:54 BST
Hartlepool United's winless run extended to six matches after they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Aldershot Town on Saturday.

Here's what our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling made of the Pools players following a frustrating afternoon in Hampshire.

Survived a nervous moment in the opening exchanges when he allowed Cameron John's back-pass to squirm underneath his foot. Made a handful of decent saves and produced one courageous bit of goalkeeping when he flung himself at a threatening cross in the first half but looked a bit tentative after the break, albeit in difficult conditions.

1. Harvey Cartwright: 6

Survived a nervous moment in the opening exchanges when he allowed Cameron John's back-pass to squirm underneath his foot. Made a handful of decent saves and produced one courageous bit of goalkeeping when he flung himself at a threatening cross in the first half but looked a bit tentative after the break, albeit in difficult conditions.

Usually so reliable, but really struggled after being moved to right-back. Still managed to steam into a few trademark tackles but never looked comfortable up against the lively Ryan Hill and his distribution was frustratingly poor.

2. Nathan Sheron: 4

Usually so reliable, but really struggled after being moved to right-back. Still managed to steam into a few trademark tackles but never looked comfortable up against the lively Ryan Hill and his distribution was frustratingly poor.

One important defensive intervention in the opening exchanges when he blocked well following an Aldershot counter-attack. Had his hands full with the industrious Hady Ghandour but stuck to his task well enough.

3. Maxim Kouogun: 6

One important defensive intervention in the opening exchanges when he blocked well following an Aldershot counter-attack. Had his hands full with the industrious Hady Ghandour but stuck to his task well enough.

His lack of pace was exposed once or twice and he slashed at a cross which he almost diverted into his own net. Looked to be struggling for some time and was a shame for Pools to lose their skipper through injury at the break.

4. Tom Parkes: 5

His lack of pace was exposed once or twice and he slashed at a cross which he almost diverted into his own net. Looked to be struggling for some time and was a shame for Pools to lose their skipper through injury at the break.

