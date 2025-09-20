Here's what our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling made of the Pools players following a frustrating afternoon in Hampshire.
1. Harvey Cartwright: 6
Survived a nervous moment in the opening exchanges when he allowed Cameron John's back-pass to squirm underneath his foot. Made a handful of decent saves and produced one courageous bit of goalkeeping when he flung himself at a threatening cross in the first half but looked a bit tentative after the break, albeit in difficult conditions. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
2. Nathan Sheron: 4
Usually so reliable, but really struggled after being moved to right-back. Still managed to steam into a few trademark tackles but never looked comfortable up against the lively Ryan Hill and his distribution was frustratingly poor. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Maxim Kouogun: 6
One important defensive intervention in the opening exchanges when he blocked well following an Aldershot counter-attack. Had his hands full with the industrious Hady Ghandour but stuck to his task well enough. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Tom Parkes: 5
His lack of pace was exposed once or twice and he slashed at a cross which he almost diverted into his own net. Looked to be struggling for some time and was a shame for Pools to lose their skipper through injury at the break. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography