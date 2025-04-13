Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players during the draw with Dagenham and Redbridge. What do you think of his marks?Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players during the draw with Dagenham and Redbridge. What do you think of his marks?
Robbie Stelling's Hartlepool United player ratings from Dagenham draw - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 13th Apr 2025, 09:56 BST
10-man Hartlepool United were denied a fourth consecutive win on Saturday, drawing 1-1 with relegation-threatened Dagenham and Redbridge following Harry Phipps' late equaliser.

Made a couple of strong saves late on and commanded his area well. One nervous moment in the first half when he made a mess of an attempted clearance, but a confident display other than that.

1. Adam Smith: 7

Made a couple of strong saves late on and commanded his area well. One nervous moment in the first half when he made a mess of an attempted clearance, but a confident display other than that.

Will be disappointed not to have dealt better with a looping ball in the lead up to Dagenham's late leveller, but was otherwise faultless and almost scored his first Pools goal with a powerful header at the end of the first half.

2. Billy Sass-Davies: 8

Will be disappointed not to have dealt better with a looping ball in the lead up to Dagenham's late leveller, but was otherwise faultless and almost scored his first Pools goal with a powerful header at the end of the first half.

Might have been sent off for dragging down Josh Umerah as the former Pools frontman bore down on goal but produced a dominant defensive performance other than that.

3. Tom Parkes: 8

Might have been sent off for dragging down Josh Umerah as the former Pools frontman bore down on goal but produced a dominant defensive performance other than that.

As so often of late, went about his work quietly and effectively and defended well.

4. David Ferguson: 7

As so often of late, went about his work quietly and effectively and defended well.

