1. Adam Smith: 7
Made a couple of strong saves late on and commanded his area well. One nervous moment in the first half when he made a mess of an attempted clearance, but a confident display other than that. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Billy Sass-Davies: 8
Will be disappointed not to have dealt better with a looping ball in the lead up to Dagenham's late leveller, but was otherwise faultless and almost scored his first Pools goal with a powerful header at the end of the first half. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Tom Parkes: 8
Might have been sent off for dragging down Josh Umerah as the former Pools frontman bore down on goal but produced a dominant defensive performance other than that. Photo: Frank Reid
4. David Ferguson: 7
As so often of late, went about his work quietly and effectively and defended well. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.