While there were some positives from an improved Pools performance, the draw in Hampshire extended their winless run under head coach Anthony Limbrick to seven matches. Pools, who reverted back to the 3-5-2 formation that Limbrick favoured at the start of his tenure, started well and were the better side for the opening half an hour, taking the lead thanks to a spectacular strike from the impressive Reyes Cleary. However, the visitors were pegged back three minutes before half time when a succession of errors allowed the powerful Tyrese Shade in to score his ninth goal in his last 17 games. Tom Parkes and in particular Billy Sass-Davies failed to deal with a hopeful punt forward before goalkeeper Adam Smith found himself stranded in no man's land after racing out to a ball he was never going to get. Both sides hit the woodwork in the second half, with Joe Grey striking the post for Pools before Reyes Cleary's deflected effort clipped the crossbar, while the metronomic Ben Close lashed a venomous effort against the bar for the hosts. A combination of Adam Smith and David Ferguson denied Tyrese Shade late on as Pools picked up a point in Hampshire. Here's a look at how the players rated.