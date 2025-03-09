While there were some positives from an improved Pools performance, the draw in Hampshire extended their winless run under head coach Anthony Limbrick to seven matches. Pools, who reverted back to the 3-5-2 formation that Limbrick favoured at the start of his tenure, started well and were the better side for the opening half an hour, taking the lead thanks to a spectacular strike from the impressive Reyes Cleary. However, the visitors were pegged back three minutes before half time when a succession of errors allowed the powerful Tyrese Shade in to score his ninth goal in his last 17 games. Tom Parkes and in particular Billy Sass-Davies failed to deal with a hopeful punt forward before goalkeeper Adam Smith found himself stranded in no man's land after racing out to a ball he was never going to get. Both sides hit the woodwork in the second half, with Joe Grey striking the post for Pools before Reyes Cleary's deflected effort clipped the crossbar, while the metronomic Ben Close lashed a venomous effort against the bar for the hosts. A combination of Adam Smith and David Ferguson denied Tyrese Shade late on as Pools picked up a point in Hampshire. Here's a look at how the players rated.
1. Adam Smith: 5
Was left stranded in no man's land when Tyrese Shade equalised for the hosts after racing out to a ball that he was never likely to get anywhere near. Is often lauded for his decisiveness but made the wrong decision and made it easy for Shade to loft the ball over his head and into the net. Made one good save to deny the frontman with his legs late on, even if his dive was somewhat unconventional. Has had a difficult few weeks, making two mistakes at Aldershot, a glaring error at Fylde and being beaten at his near post by York's Ollie Pearce. Had been excellent for a couple of months prior to that but is now without a clean sheet in his last five games. In fairness, would not have had a decision to make had Billy Sass-Davies dealt with the initial ball forward, but hard to understand his decision to rush off his line. Kicked well but will be disappointed. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Dodds: 6
Was sent off after 15 minutes in the reverse fixture back in November and lasted just eight in Hampshire when he trudged off holding his hamstring on his first start in almost a month. Has had no luck over the last couple of years and injuries have seriously hampered his development. Will be hoping it's nothing too severe. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Billy Sass-Davies: 5
Was impressive on his return to the side in midweek but was very poor in Hampshire. Has had problems dealing with long balls in the past and made a total mess of a hopeful punt forward as he allowed Tyrese Shade to steal in and equalise for the hosts. Looked a bit crestfallen after that and struggled to recover. Far too many aimless balls forward and will need to do a lot more if he's to keep his place in the side. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 6
Although Billy Sass-Davies should have dealt with the ball initially, Parkes was a bit slow to react to his error and was beaten to possession by goalscorer Tyrese Shade as Eastleigh equalised three minutes before half time. Looked uncharacteristically ruffled for a few minutes after that and endured another awkward moment just before the break when Shade got the better of him again and might have gone through on goal had he taken a better first touch. Some good moments, defended his near post well and was pretty dominant in the air against Eastleigh's powerful front line. Lost the ball while bringing it out from the back once in the first half but was generally solid other than that. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.