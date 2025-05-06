1 . Adam Smith: 7

Didn't have too much to do but made a couple of regulation saves, denying Teddy Jenks and Jordan Moore-Taylor in the second half, and commanded his area well. One or two nervous clearances and never looks altogether comfortable with the ball at his feet but one excellent moment when he came to claim Adam May's cross before unleashing Reyes Cleary with an impressive kick straight from his hands. Was powerless to keep out Christian Doidge's late equaliser. Has received some justifiable criticism in recent weeks but has had his hands full ever since he became both the club's first choice in-between the sticks and the goalkeeping coach. Pools would do well to relieve some of that pressure next term. Photo: Frank Reid