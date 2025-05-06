Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players after they drew 1-1 with promotion hopefuls Forest Green Rovers on the final day of the National League season.
1. Adam Smith: 7
Didn't have too much to do but made a couple of regulation saves, denying Teddy Jenks and Jordan Moore-Taylor in the second half, and commanded his area well. One or two nervous clearances and never looks altogether comfortable with the ball at his feet but one excellent moment when he came to claim Adam May's cross before unleashing Reyes Cleary with an impressive kick straight from his hands. Was powerless to keep out Christian Doidge's late equaliser. Has received some justifiable criticism in recent weeks but has had his hands full ever since he became both the club's first choice in-between the sticks and the goalkeeping coach. Pools would do well to relieve some of that pressure next term. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Jack Hunter: 7
Looks very assured on the right of a defensive three and produced an almost faultless performance. Is never the most influential on proceedings but went about his work diligently. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Tom Parkes: 7
Marshalled the powerful Harry Cardwell impressively all afternoon and hardly gave the former Southend frontman a sniff throughout. Has been outstanding at the back this season. Photo: Frank Reid
4. David Ferguson: 7
Scored his third goal of a challenging season with an inventive finish following a purposeful forward run. Was caught out defensively a couple of times in the first half but was solid other than that. Has struggled to replicate the form that saw him become a fan favourite in his first couple of seasons at the club but has been unfairly scapegoated at times since relegation back to the National League. Loves the club and gives his all. Photo: Frank Reid
