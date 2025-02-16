Hartlepool United's dwindling play-off hopes were dealt a potentially decisive blow on Saturday following a disappointing goalless draw with relegation-threatened Maidenhead. Having failed to beat Tamworth in midweek, it felt like Pools needed three points to keep themselves within touching distance of the top seven. However, there was more frustration for home fans as Pools, who have now drawn 10 of their last 19 National League games, failed to beat a Magpies side who arrived in the North East having lost all of their last six games on the road. The visitors were resolute, well-organised and determined albeit strikingly unadventurous while Pools failed to really spark into life until the final quarter of an hour after Maidenhead midfielder Casey Pettit had cannoned an effort off the crossbar. Sam Folarin, Reyes Cleary and Mani Dieseruvwe all went close but the best chance of the afternoon fell to teenage defender Louis Stephenson, who fluffed his lines from close range in the eighth and final minute of added time. In the end, it was another bitterly disappointing result for a Pools side who have only won one of their last seven games and whose play-off hopes are all but over. Here's a look at how the Pools players rated.
1. Adam Smith: 7
A quiet afternoon as he kept his first clean sheet in 10 games. Maidenhead certainly set up to play for a point, and Smith was largely a spectator. Did well to hold substitute Reece Smith's late free-kick, while he made a regulation save from striker Shawn McCoulsky's low effort. Commanded his area well and made a couple of confident claims from crosses, important given how physical the Maidenhead side were. Kicked well again and has deserved a clean sheet following a string of impressive performances in recent weeks. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Jack Hunter: 7
Replaced Dan Dodds and, again, looked comfortable on the right of a defensive three. One nervous moment late on when he got the wrong side of Shawn McCoulsky, panicked and threatened to bring him down but was let off when the Magpies frontman failed to make a proper connection with his strike. Other than that, looked calm and composed. Carried the ball out from defence well and helped get Pools up the pitch. There were one or two moments when he could have shown a bit more courage and determination to carry the ball even further, but fans will be hoping that comes as he grows in confidence and settles into the role. Didn't have that much defending to do and hasn't looked totally convincing in that regard, but can be pretty pleased with his afternoon's work. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall: 7
A generally impressive performance. Dominated in the air and was a threat from attacking set-pieces. Read the game well and produced one very nice moment when he flicked the ball over Shawn McCoulsky's head before sliding in to set Pools on the attack. In truth, he didn't have that much to do against a Magpies side who showed little to no attacking ambition. Hard to fault him, even if Maidenhead made his life easier than it might have been. Photo: Frank Reid
4. David Ferguson: 6
A handful of careless passes in the opening exchanges and sparked a groan of anguish and frustration from the crowd when he ballooned a through-ball over Adam Campbell's head and straight out of play. Wasn't at his best and lost the ball too often but got forward well and made a handful of driving runs into Maidenhead's final third. His delivery was good, although he'd have been hoping for more opportunities to show what he can do at set-pieces. Photo: Frank Reid
