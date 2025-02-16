Hartlepool United's dwindling play-off hopes were dealt a potentially decisive blow on Saturday following a disappointing goalless draw with relegation-threatened Maidenhead. Having failed to beat Tamworth in midweek, it felt like Pools needed three points to keep themselves within touching distance of the top seven. However, there was more frustration for home fans as Pools, who have now drawn 10 of their last 19 National League games, failed to beat a Magpies side who arrived in the North East having lost all of their last six games on the road. The visitors were resolute, well-organised and determined albeit strikingly unadventurous while Pools failed to really spark into life until the final quarter of an hour after Maidenhead midfielder Casey Pettit had cannoned an effort off the crossbar. Sam Folarin, Reyes Cleary and Mani Dieseruvwe all went close but the best chance of the afternoon fell to teenage defender Louis Stephenson, who fluffed his lines from close range in the eighth and final minute of added time. In the end, it was another bitterly disappointing result for a Pools side who have only won one of their last seven games and whose play-off hopes are all but over. Here's a look at how the Pools players rated.