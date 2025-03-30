Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players in Saturday's hard-fought win over play-off chasing Halifax. Do you agree with his scores?
1. Adam Smith: 7
Hardly had a save to make as he kept just his second clean sheet in 19 matches. Commanded his area well and produced one important punch late on to take the pressure off his defence. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Billy Sass-Davies: 8
Continued his impressive form with another assured display. The home side lacked a presence up front until the introduction of Daniel Nkrumah and Sass-Davies dominated Jamie Cooke. Used his body and size well and was rarely if ever found wanting. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Tom Parkes: 8
Excellent again. Led the back line well and produced one important defensive intervention in the second half as Halifax looked to break. Had a hand in the goal, pulling the ball back to the edge of the box before Reyes Cleary slammed home. Photo: Frank Reid
4. David Ferguson: 8
Got through a lot of impressive defensive work. His experience, communication and positioning give Reyes Cleary the freedom to venture forward from wing-back and his contributions in recent weeks should not be underestimated. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.