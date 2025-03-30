Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players in Saturday's hard-fought win over play-off chasing Halifax. Do you agree with his scores?Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players in Saturday's hard-fought win over play-off chasing Halifax. Do you agree with his scores?
Robbie Stelling's Hartlepool United player ratings from hard-fought Halifax win - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 30th Mar 2025, 04:29 BST
Hartlepool United recorded back-to-back wins for just the second time this season after they beat play-off chasing Halifax 1-0 on Saturday.

Hardly had a save to make as he kept just his second clean sheet in 19 matches. Commanded his area well and produced one important punch late on to take the pressure off his defence.

1. Adam Smith: 7

Hardly had a save to make as he kept just his second clean sheet in 19 matches. Commanded his area well and produced one important punch late on to take the pressure off his defence.

Continued his impressive form with another assured display. The home side lacked a presence up front until the introduction of Daniel Nkrumah and Sass-Davies dominated Jamie Cooke. Used his body and size well and was rarely if ever found wanting.

2. Billy Sass-Davies: 8

Continued his impressive form with another assured display. The home side lacked a presence up front until the introduction of Daniel Nkrumah and Sass-Davies dominated Jamie Cooke. Used his body and size well and was rarely if ever found wanting.

Excellent again. Led the back line well and produced one important defensive intervention in the second half as Halifax looked to break. Had a hand in the goal, pulling the ball back to the edge of the box before Reyes Cleary slammed home.

3. Tom Parkes: 8

Excellent again. Led the back line well and produced one important defensive intervention in the second half as Halifax looked to break. Had a hand in the goal, pulling the ball back to the edge of the box before Reyes Cleary slammed home.

Got through a lot of impressive defensive work. His experience, communication and positioning give Reyes Cleary the freedom to venture forward from wing-back and his contributions in recent weeks should not be underestimated.

4. David Ferguson: 8

Got through a lot of impressive defensive work. His experience, communication and positioning give Reyes Cleary the freedom to venture forward from wing-back and his contributions in recent weeks should not be underestimated.

