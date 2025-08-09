1 . Harvey Cartwright: 8

Can be really pleased with his Pools debut despite one or two nervous moments in the second half. Produced a couple of excellent saves at the beginning of the second period, denying James Daly at his near post before clawing Charlie Cooper's header from underneath his crossbar. Made a crucial save from Ben Wodskou late on to preserve a clean sheet, although the teenage frontman will be disappointed he didn't bury the chance from close range. Survived a scare when he spilled a ball from a long throw, and another when he was almost caught out by Byron Pendleton's deep cross. Distribution wasn't perfect, but came to claim a number of crosses in the final quarter of an hour as Yeovil looked to bombard his area. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK