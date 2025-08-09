Here's how the Pools players rated following their opening day draw at Huish Park.
1. Harvey Cartwright: 8
Can be really pleased with his Pools debut despite one or two nervous moments in the second half. Produced a couple of excellent saves at the beginning of the second period, denying James Daly at his near post before clawing Charlie Cooper's header from underneath his crossbar. Made a crucial save from Ben Wodskou late on to preserve a clean sheet, although the teenage frontman will be disappointed he didn't bury the chance from close range. Survived a scare when he spilled a ball from a long throw, and another when he was almost caught out by Byron Pendleton's deep cross. Distribution wasn't perfect, but came to claim a number of crosses in the final quarter of an hour as Yeovil looked to bombard his area. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
2. Reiss McNally: 7
A couple of strong challenges in the first half and defended well throughout. Used his pace well on a handful of occasions, won his fair share of headers and slotted into a new-look defensive unit that included four debutants and a brand new goalkeeper pretty seamlessly. At times, was a bit careless with his distribution. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
3. Tom Parkes: 8
Was excellent in the heart of the Pools defence and dealt with the combative Aaron Jarvis well. Organised the back line and led the team, while dominating in the air. Substitute Tahvon Campbell caused him one or two problems but he was generally in complete control. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
4. Cameron John: 7
Doesn't have the same physical presence as Reiss McNally or Tom Parkes but generally defended well and brought the ball out from the back on a handful of occasions, almost unleashing Danny Johnson with an incisive through ball. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.