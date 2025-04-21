1 . Adam Smith: 5

Not a day either goalkeeper will remember fondly, although Smith's mistakes were probably less glaring than his counterpart Tiernan Brooks. The experienced goalkeeper could have done better with both the goals. Appeared to get his angles wrong from Jovan Malcolm's free-kick, which was well-struck but not in the corner. Scurried across his goal line to sort out his wall and then was unable to readjust, getting a hand to Malcolm's effort but failing to keep it out. Made a total mess of dealing with a late free-kick as he came to claim the ball in but got nowhere near it, allowing substitute Jamie Bramwell to head home his first Heed goal. His determination to dominate his area is certainly admirable, although his decision-making has cost his side at times in recent weeks. One sharp moment in the first half when he beat Malcolm to a loose ball following Louis Stephenson's poor header. Photo: Frank Reid