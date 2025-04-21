Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players following their impressive 3-2 win over rivals Gateshead. Do you agree with his marks?
1. Adam Smith: 5
Not a day either goalkeeper will remember fondly, although Smith's mistakes were probably less glaring than his counterpart Tiernan Brooks. The experienced goalkeeper could have done better with both the goals. Appeared to get his angles wrong from Jovan Malcolm's free-kick, which was well-struck but not in the corner. Scurried across his goal line to sort out his wall and then was unable to readjust, getting a hand to Malcolm's effort but failing to keep it out. Made a total mess of dealing with a late free-kick as he came to claim the ball in but got nowhere near it, allowing substitute Jamie Bramwell to head home his first Heed goal. His determination to dominate his area is certainly admirable, although his decision-making has cost his side at times in recent weeks. One sharp moment in the first half when he beat Malcolm to a loose ball following Louis Stephenson's poor header. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Louis Stephenson: 7
Showed impressive character once again to bounce back following his red card against Dagenham and Redbridge with an assured performance in an unfamiliar role. His display was not without its nervous moments, not least a poor header back to Adam Smith in the first half and a careless square pass after the break. That said, generally defended well and produced one superb intervention at the near post. If there is one thing that defines the teenager it is his spirit - and that will stand him in good stead throughout his career. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Billy Sass-Davies: 7
Was having an excellent game prior to his injury and held a makeshift back three together in the first half. Was desperate to be allowed to continue after sustaining what looked like a knock to his ankle but was forced off before the break. Photo: Frank Reid
4. David Ferguson: 7
Was done for pace once towards the end of the first half but otherwise hard to think of a single moment when he was found wanting defensively. Got forward well at times, delivered a number of threatening crosses and had a hand in Reyes Cleary's goal. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.