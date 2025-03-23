1 . Adam Smith: 6

One excellent claim from a cross that was swung right underneath his bar in the first half and a smart save to turn Brad Nicholson's free-kick wide of the post when he looked to have seen it late. A nervous moment at the beginning of the second half when he was stranded in no man's land and was almost lobbed by the tireless Jacob Hazel; much like against Eastleigh earlier in the month, he was caught off his line after advancing towards a ball he had no business coming for. That said, his commitment to dominating his area and his decisiveness are both admirable and a real asset for Pools and it would be unreasonable to expect him to get it right every time. A couple of other regulation saves, including one from Boston skipper Zak Mills at the end of the first half. Didn't have much to do in the final half an hour as the visitors started to run out of steam but commanded his area well. Photo: Frank Reid