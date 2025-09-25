Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has been dishing out grades for all the Pools players following the first 11 games of the new season.
1. Harvey Cartwright: A+
Other than one nervous moment when he allowed Cameron John's back-pass to squirm underneath his foot during the defeat at Aldershot, the Hull loanee has been faultless, keeping seven clean sheets in his first 11 games, producing a number of fine saves and impressing with his command of his area. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Adam Smith: n/a
A more than serviceable number two, Smith looks unlikely to get much chance to feature unless Harvey Cartwright is either recalled by Hull or poached by a club higher up the pyramid in January. Being back-up gives Smith a welcome chance to focus on his dual role as goalkeeping coach. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Jay Benn: B
Was arguably the standout performer during pre-season and has impressed with his determination and energy when fit and available so far this term. Had a spell on the sidelines following a hamstring injury sustained in last month's win over Altrincham and there's a sense he still hasn't quite got back to his best since then. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Louis Stephenson: n/a
The teenager doesn't seem to have convinced manager Simon Grayson and has been shipped out on loan to National League North side Buxton, where he has featured twice so far. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography