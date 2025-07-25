1 . Champions - York City

At this stage, it's very hard to see anyone keeping pace with York, who have the feel of champions-in-waiting. The Minstermen finished second last season with an impressive 96 points and have strengthened an already stacked squad this summer, signing the likes National League winners Ash Palmer and Ollie Banks, Altrincham's Alex Newby, who scored 15 goals and provided 15 assists for the Robins last term, Oldham's Mark Kitching, fresh from helping the Latics win promotion back to the Football League, Gateshead captain Greg Olley and, of course, Hartlepool attacker Joe Grey. On top of all that talent, York will be able to call upon Ollie Pearce, who scored 31 goals in 47 games last season, Josh Stones, who was signed for a rumoured £350,000 in January, as well as the versatile Joe Felix, one of last term's outstanding performers. If there is anything that could threaten to derail Adam Hinshelwood's side, then it is perhaps the weight of expectation or undue interference from hands-on co-owner Matt Uggla. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe