Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has made his predictions ahead of the new season. What do you think?
1. Champions - York City
At this stage, it's very hard to see anyone keeping pace with York, who have the feel of champions-in-waiting. The Minstermen finished second last season with an impressive 96 points and have strengthened an already stacked squad this summer, signing the likes National League winners Ash Palmer and Ollie Banks, Altrincham's Alex Newby, who scored 15 goals and provided 15 assists for the Robins last term, Oldham's Mark Kitching, fresh from helping the Latics win promotion back to the Football League, Gateshead captain Greg Olley and, of course, Hartlepool attacker Joe Grey. On top of all that talent, York will be able to call upon Ollie Pearce, who scored 31 goals in 47 games last season, Josh Stones, who was signed for a rumoured £350,000 in January, as well as the versatile Joe Felix, one of last term's outstanding performers. If there is anything that could threaten to derail Adam Hinshelwood's side, then it is perhaps the weight of expectation or undue interference from hands-on co-owner Matt Uggla. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Runners-up - Rochdale
So much to like about Rochdale, who finished fourth last season and look well-placed to continue their impressive progression under Jimmy McNulty following a positive summer of recruitment. Dale's statement signing was Hartlepool frontman Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games during an impressive spell at Victoria Park, while the likes of David Tutonda, Joe Pritchard and Casey Pettit could all prove shrewd acquisitions. Will still probably be looking to strengthen in their goalkeeping department while a back-up to Dieseruvwe could also be on Dale's shopping list. In McNulty, Dale have one of the division's best managers who has worked hard to create and instil a clear footballing philosophy despite taking over in difficult circumstances. Photo: subm
3. 3rd - Carlisle United
Tends to take time to adjust to the rigorous demands of the relentless National League and Carlisle enter the fifth division following back-to-back relegations. Even so, the Cumbrians are believed to have one of the biggest budgets in the league and wasted little time in luring Regan Linney, who scored 24 goals in 43 games for Altrincham last season, to Brunton Park this summer. Would be a real surprise were they not at the very least in the mix next term. Photo: Ryan Hiscott
4. 4th - Southend United
Southend came agonisingly close to securing a fairytale return to the Football League last season, losing out to Oldham in a heart-stopping play-off final. Look to have emerged from a hugely challenging few years under the outstanding Kevin Maher and it feels like a matter of time before the Shrimpers, who have one of the division's biggest and most passionate fanbases, get back to where they belong. Whether or not this will be their time remains to be seen; Southend have done some smart business so far, signing National League promotion-winner Sam Austin from Notts County while taking a calculated risk on striker Slavi Spasov following a prolific spell at Slough, but still have a fair amount of work to do. Photo: Richard Pelham
