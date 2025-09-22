Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has delivered his National League predictions ahead of a midweek round of fixtures.placeholder image
Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has delivered his National League predictions ahead of a midweek round of fixtures.

Robbie Stelling's National League predictions - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 17:43 BST
How many scores and results do you think our Pools writer will get right this week?

Two sides who are low on confidence and bang out of form. Fifth-bottom Woking have lost their last two and pressure is beginning to mount on boss Neal Ardley while managerless Sutton have lost their last four games and have conceded 21 goals this term, making them the division's third-leakiest defence. Hard to call and don't think there will be too much to separate the sides.

1. Woking 2-2 Sutton United

Amidst reports linking Eastleigh with an approach for popular manager Gavin Cowan, the Saints will be looking to continue their good form against a Truro side who are rooted to the bottom of the table, haven't scored in their last three and are yet to pick up a point away from home this season.

2. Brackley Town 2-0 Truro City

A fascinating clash between two of the most well-resourced sides in the division. Second-placed Carlisle have won all of their last four matches while frontman Regan Linney is in red hot form having scored nine goals in his first 10 games for the Cumbrians. York, who have already made a managerial change, have had a less impressive start, winning four of their first eight games. The Minstermen will be hoping to make the most of home advantage under the lights, meaning this one is almost too close to call.

3. York City 1-1 Carlisle United

Altrincham remain a good side under the impressive Phil Parkinson despite losing star men Regan Linney, Alex Newby and Justin Amaluzor over the summer but have lost their last two games and will find it tough to live with unbeaten league leaders Forest Green Rovers, who are loving life with Robbie Savage at the helm.

4. Altrincham 1-2 Forest Green Rovers

