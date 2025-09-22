3 . York City 1-1 Carlisle United

A fascinating clash between two of the most well-resourced sides in the division. Second-placed Carlisle have won all of their last four matches while frontman Regan Linney is in red hot form having scored nine goals in his first 10 games for the Cumbrians. York, who have already made a managerial change, have had a less impressive start, winning four of their first eight games. The Minstermen will be hoping to make the most of home advantage under the lights, meaning this one is almost too close to call. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe