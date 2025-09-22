How many scores and results do you think our Pools writer will get right this week?
1. Woking 2-2 Sutton United
Two sides who are low on confidence and bang out of form. Fifth-bottom Woking have lost their last two and pressure is beginning to mount on boss Neal Ardley while managerless Sutton have lost their last four games and have conceded 21 goals this term, making them the division's third-leakiest defence. Hard to call and don't think there will be too much to separate the sides. Photo: Simon Marper/PA Wire
2. Brackley Town 2-0 Truro City
Amidst reports linking Eastleigh with an approach for popular manager Gavin Cowan, the Saints will be looking to continue their good form against a Truro side who are rooted to the bottom of the table, haven't scored in their last three and are yet to pick up a point away from home this season. Photo: Pete Norton
3. York City 1-1 Carlisle United
A fascinating clash between two of the most well-resourced sides in the division. Second-placed Carlisle have won all of their last four matches while frontman Regan Linney is in red hot form having scored nine goals in his first 10 games for the Cumbrians. York, who have already made a managerial change, have had a less impressive start, winning four of their first eight games. The Minstermen will be hoping to make the most of home advantage under the lights, meaning this one is almost too close to call. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Altrincham 1-2 Forest Green Rovers
Altrincham remain a good side under the impressive Phil Parkinson despite losing star men Regan Linney, Alex Newby and Justin Amaluzor over the summer but have lost their last two games and will find it tough to live with unbeaten league leaders Forest Green Rovers, who are loving life with Robbie Savage at the helm. Photo: Alex Burstow