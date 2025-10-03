1. Gateshead 2-1 Boston United
Notoriously unpredictable Gateshead have won their last two games, scoring seven goals in the process, and can afford to feel confident against a Boston side who started the season slowly but will arrive unbeaten in their last three matches, including a hard-fought goalless draw with leaders Forest Green Rovers last time out. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Hartlepool United 1-2 York City
Pools will be desperate to end a miserable run of just one win in their last nine matches but may have to do so without goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, defenders Reiss McNally and Cameron John, who is ineligible to play against his former club, as well as frontman Alex Reid. York, who started the season as title favourites but have endured a mixed campaign so far, have had a strange few weeks, demolishing Carlisle 5-0, drawing with leaders Forest Green but losing at home to Scunthorpe last time out. Looking at the respective squads, the Minstermen should have enough. Photo: Carl Recine
3. Braintree Town 2-1 Sutton United
The Us will be hoping to be buoyed by the appointment of former Worthing boss Chris Agutter as their manager but come into the game without a win in their last seven matches and the new man will need time to turn things around. Braintree are themselves battling against relegation and are just one place and three points above Sutton, meaning a lot is riding on Saturday's clash. Photo: subm
4. Tamworth 4-1 Morecambe
The Lambs are once again punching well above their weight so far this season and come into the game unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions. It's been an altogether different story for Morecambe, who have lost their last two games by an aggregate score of 10-2 and are leaking goals left, right and centre. The Shrimps still have a long way to go if they're to live up to manager Ashvir Singh Johal's claim that his side are set to become one of the best footballing teams in the country within the next four months, and the new boss could already be under pressure unless Morecambe can tighten things up at the back. Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS