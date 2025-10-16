How many scores and results do you think our Pools writer Robbie Stelling will get right this week?
1. Solihull Moors 1-0 Braintree Town
Two sides in and around the relegation places, Solihull will be hoping that home advantage and the impact of new manager Chris Millington will help them win for the first time in three games. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Rochdale 2-1 Yeovil Town
Yeovil have been much-improved of late but it's hard to see past league leaders Dale, despite their defeat to York in the FA Cup last time out. Photo: subm
3. Brackley Town 2-2 Gateshead
Brackley have lost their last three National League games without scoring and are beginning to look over their shoulders towards the bottom four. The Saints, however, put six past 10-man Woking to progress in the FA Cup in the week. Gateshead have won two of their last three matches but were well-beaten by Boston last time out. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Boston United 1-2 Scunthorpe United
After a slow start, the Pilgrims are unbeaten in four National League matches, although Carlisle did put five past the Lincolnshire side in the FA Cup at the weekend. Scunthorpe, meanwhile, have had a remarkable season so far and have lost just once in their first 13 league games. Photo: a