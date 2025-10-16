What do you make of our Pools writer Robbie Stelling's National League predictions this week?placeholder image
By Robbie Stelling
Published 16th Oct 2025, 16:21 BST
Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has made his predictions ahead of another big weekend of National League action.

Two sides in and around the relegation places, Solihull will be hoping that home advantage and the impact of new manager Chris Millington will help them win for the first time in three games.

1. Solihull Moors 1-0 Braintree Town

Yeovil have been much-improved of late but it's hard to see past league leaders Dale, despite their defeat to York in the FA Cup last time out.

2. Rochdale 2-1 Yeovil Town

Brackley have lost their last three National League games without scoring and are beginning to look over their shoulders towards the bottom four. The Saints, however, put six past 10-man Woking to progress in the FA Cup in the week. Gateshead have won two of their last three matches but were well-beaten by Boston last time out.

3. Brackley Town 2-2 Gateshead

After a slow start, the Pilgrims are unbeaten in four National League matches, although Carlisle did put five past the Lincolnshire side in the FA Cup at the weekend. Scunthorpe, meanwhile, have had a remarkable season so far and have lost just once in their first 13 league games.

4. Boston United 1-2 Scunthorpe United

