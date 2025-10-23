How many scores and results do you think our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling will get right in his National League predictions this week?placeholder image
By Robbie Stelling
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 15:31 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 09:15 BST
Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has made his latest National League predictions ahead of another big weekend of action.

Halifax have made impressive progress of late under new manager Adam Lakeland, winning eight of their last 10 matches in all competitions, albeit the Shaymen were beaten by struggling Truro in their last National League game. York come into the game unbeaten in four but manager Stuart Maynard's commitment to possession-based play does not look like being especially well-suited to the notoriously difficult conditions at the Shay.

1. Halifax Town 2-1 York City

Forest Green have hit their first real stumbling block under new boss Robbie Savage and have won just one of their last six matches in all competitions, while the Gloucestershire side are without a win in four league games. Boreham Wood have been a revelation since winning promotion back to the National League and haven't lost since the opening day, an unbeaten run of 17 matches. Given the comparatively thin nature of their squad, feels as though their remarkable form can't go on forever but Luke Garrard and his side will make the trip to the South West brimming with confidence.

2. Forest Green Rovers 2-2 Boreham Wood

Woking come into the game having secured back-to-back wins for the first time all season but it's difficult to see them being able to live with the league leaders, who have won 11 of their 13 National League matches so far this term.

3. Woking 0-3 Rochdale

The Stones have been ravaged by injury of late and have lost their last two games by an aggregate score of 6-0, whereas Sutton have shown signs of improvement under new boss Chris Agutter and will fancy their chances of picking up just a second league win of the campaign.

4. Wealdstone 1-2 Sutton United

