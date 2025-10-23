2 . Forest Green Rovers 2-2 Boreham Wood

Forest Green have hit their first real stumbling block under new boss Robbie Savage and have won just one of their last six matches in all competitions, while the Gloucestershire side are without a win in four league games. Boreham Wood have been a revelation since winning promotion back to the National League and haven't lost since the opening day, an unbeaten run of 17 matches. Given the comparatively thin nature of their squad, feels as though their remarkable form can't go on forever but Luke Garrard and his side will make the trip to the South West brimming with confidence. Photo: Alex Burstow