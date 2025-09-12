Take a look at our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling's National League predictions ahead of the weekend's action. How many do you think he'll get right this week?
1. Yeovil Town 1-1 Woking
Both sides are looking to build up a head of steam after challenging starts to the new campaign. The Glovers will have new manager Danny Webb watching on from the stands, while Woking are unbeaten in their last four matches. Expect a close contest in Somerset. Photo: Catherine Ivill
2. Truro City 0-2 Rochdale
The Tinners come into the game with a respectable four points from their last three matches and their geography means pretty much every visiting side will have to endure a long trip to Cornwall. Even so, Dale are bang in form and should have enough with the prolific Mani Dieseruvwe leading their line. Photo: subm
3. Sutton United 2-1 Tamworth
The Us have had a miserable start to the season - other than a surprise win over Carlisle - but have had the benefit of a week off, whereas Tamworth, who have started well again under Andy Peaks, were thumped by York in midweek. Photo: subm
4. Hartlepool United 1-1 Brackley Town
Pools will be desperate for three points as they look to end a run of four games without a win but are set to come up against a Brackley side who are well-organised and difficult to break down under the impressive Gavin Cowan. Photo: Frank Reid