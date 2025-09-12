Take a look at our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling's National League predictions ahead of the weekend's action. How many do you think he'll get right this week?placeholder image
Robbie Stelling's National League predictions including Hartlepool United, Carlisle United, Southend United and York City - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 12th Sep 2025, 15:41 BST
In a new weekly feature in the Hartlepool Mail, our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has been predicting this weekend's National League games.

Take a look at our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling's National League predictions ahead of the weekend's action. How many do you think he'll get right this week?

Both sides are looking to build up a head of steam after challenging starts to the new campaign. The Glovers will have new manager Danny Webb watching on from the stands, while Woking are unbeaten in their last four matches. Expect a close contest in Somerset.

1. Yeovil Town 1-1 Woking

Photo: Catherine Ivill

The Tinners come into the game with a respectable four points from their last three matches and their geography means pretty much every visiting side will have to endure a long trip to Cornwall. Even so, Dale are bang in form and should have enough with the prolific Mani Dieseruvwe leading their line.

2. Truro City 0-2 Rochdale

Photo: subm

The Us have had a miserable start to the season - other than a surprise win over Carlisle - but have had the benefit of a week off, whereas Tamworth, who have started well again under Andy Peaks, were thumped by York in midweek.

3. Sutton United 2-1 Tamworth

Photo: subm

Pools will be desperate for three points as they look to end a run of four games without a win but are set to come up against a Brackley side who are well-organised and difficult to break down under the impressive Gavin Cowan.

4. Hartlepool United 1-1 Brackley Town

Photo: Frank Reid

