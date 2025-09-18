How many scores and results do you think our Pools writer has guessed correctly this week?
1. Brackley Town 1-1 Sutton United
The Saints impressed against Pools and were unfortunate not to take all three points but goals have proven difficult to come by so far this season. Sutton, meanwhile, have endured a challenging start to the campaign and parted ways with manager Steve Morrison in the week. The Us could well benefit from the change in the dugout. Photo: Pete Norton
2. York City 3-1 Solihull Moors
The Minstermen look to be hitting their stride and have won all of their first three matches under new manager Stuart Maynard, coming from two goals down to beat Braintree in dramatic fashion last time out. Managerless Solihull, meanwhile, have had a miserable start to the season but are unbeaten in their last two games, including a remarkable 4-4 draw with Morecambe last Saturday. Even so, it's hard to see the Moors getting a result. Photo: Carl Recine
3. Boston United 1-1 Boreham Wood
Boston were tipped by many as outsiders for the play-offs ahead of the new campaign but have found things tough going, picking up eight points from their first eight matches. Indeed, it has been Boreham Wood who have been the surprise package so far. Luke Garrard's side are fifth and have lost just once this season. That said, the Wood would probably take a point in Lincolnshire. Photo: subm
4. Eastleigh 2-1 Braintree Town
The Spitfires are another side who were backed to improve this season but the Hampshire outfit have made a somewhat underwhelming start to the new campaign. Braintree, who lost a handful of key players over the summer, were on the cusp of a much-needed three points at the weekend but forfeited a two-goal lead to lose to York and find themselves in the relegation zone. Photo: subm