3 . Truro City 2-1 Eastleigh

Truro will be looking to build on their much-needed 5-0 win over relegation rivals Morecambe that lifted them off the bottom of the National League table at the weekend. Eastleigh battled hard to secure a goalless draw against Wealdstone last time out after having defender Aaron Pierre sent off in new manager Scott Bartlett's first game in charge. Both of Truro's wins so far this season have come at home and it's hard to imagine the Spitfires will be too delighted with the prospect of a midweek trip to Cornwall. Photo: subm