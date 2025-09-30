Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has made his National League predictions ahead of another midweek round of fixtures. How many do you think he'll get right this week?
1. Aldershot Town 2-1 Braintree Town
Notoriously unpredictable Aldershot have lost their last two games by an aggregate score of 8-3 and have the National League's joint worst defensive record but Braintree, who lost a number of their star players over the summer, have found things difficult so far this season and find themselves just one point above the relegation zone. Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. Morecambe 2-2 Gateshead
Two of the National League's leakiest defences are set to go head to head in a contest where the sides have shipped a remarkable 54 goals in 19 games between them so far this season. Morecambe dropped to the bottom of the table after being thumped 5-0 by Truro at the weekend and new manager Ashvir Singh Johal's all-action brand of football is yet to convince many fans in Lancashire while Gateshead beat Braintree to end a run of seven games without a win. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Truro City 2-1 Eastleigh
Truro will be looking to build on their much-needed 5-0 win over relegation rivals Morecambe that lifted them off the bottom of the National League table at the weekend. Eastleigh battled hard to secure a goalless draw against Wealdstone last time out after having defender Aaron Pierre sent off in new manager Scott Bartlett's first game in charge. Both of Truro's wins so far this season have come at home and it's hard to imagine the Spitfires will be too delighted with the prospect of a midweek trip to Cornwall. Photo: subm
4. Boreham Wood 1-1 Southend United
Boreham Wood continued their superb start to the season by beating Woking 1-0 on Saturday while Southend, who have had some mixed results in recent weeks, lost 2-0 at home to Scunthorpe. Both sides are emerging as genuine play-off contenders, although newly-promoted Boreham Wood will have to prove they're capable of staying the distance as the campaign progresses, and this one looks difficult to call. Photo: sub