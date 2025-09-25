Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has made his predictions ahead of another big weekend of National League action.placeholder image
Robbie Stelling's National League predictions including Hartlepool United, York City, Carlisle United and Southend United - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 25th Sep 2025, 11:17 BST
How many scores do you think our Pools writer will get right this week?

Free-scoring Boreham Wood have had a remarkable start to the season and are unbeaten in nine games, winning seven of those. Woking, meanwhile, have struggled so far this term and have slipped into the relegation zone following a run of three matches without a win.

1. Boreham Wood 2-1 Woking

Two sides tipped to struggle this season, the Iron have lost four of their last five games while Gateshead are without a win in six matches.

2. Braintree Town 1-1 Gateshead

Two more struggling sides, the Us are second from bottom, without a win in five games and remain without a manager following the sacking of Steve Morrison. Boston boss Graham Coughlan, meanwhile, called into question his own future last week but will be hoping that the Pilgrims can build on their win over Braintree last time out.

3. Sutton United 1-2 Boston United

After winning all of their first three games, the Stones are beginning to struggle and have managed just five points from the last 21 available. Eastleigh, meanwhile, replaced manager Kelvin Davis with Weston-super-Mare boss Scott Bartlett and the Spitfires celebrated a big win over Southend on Wednesday.

4. Wealdstone 1-2 Eastleigh

