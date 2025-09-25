How many scores do you think our Pools writer will get right this week?
1. Boreham Wood 2-1 Woking
Free-scoring Boreham Wood have had a remarkable start to the season and are unbeaten in nine games, winning seven of those. Woking, meanwhile, have struggled so far this term and have slipped into the relegation zone following a run of three matches without a win. Photo: sub
2. Braintree Town 1-1 Gateshead
Two sides tipped to struggle this season, the Iron have lost four of their last five games while Gateshead are without a win in six matches. Photo: subm
3. Sutton United 1-2 Boston United
Two more struggling sides, the Us are second from bottom, without a win in five games and remain without a manager following the sacking of Steve Morrison. Boston boss Graham Coughlan, meanwhile, called into question his own future last week but will be hoping that the Pilgrims can build on their win over Braintree last time out. Photo: subm
4. Wealdstone 1-2 Eastleigh
After winning all of their first three games, the Stones are beginning to struggle and have managed just five points from the last 21 available. Eastleigh, meanwhile, replaced manager Kelvin Davis with Weston-super-Mare boss Scott Bartlett and the Spitfires celebrated a big win over Southend on Wednesday. Photo: subm