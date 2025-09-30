Robbie Stelling has named his National League team of the weekend following another dramatic round of fixtures that included two top of the table clashes.placeholder image
By Robbie Stelling
Published 30th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Robbie Stelling has named his National League team of the weekend following another dramatic round of fixtures that included two top-of-the-table clashes.

What do you make of our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling's National League team of the weekend?

The experienced goalkeeper, who made 209 appearances for Newport before signing for Eastleigh over the summer, kept his second clean sheet of the campaign as the 10-man Spitfires, who had defender Aaron Pierre sent off, secured a hard-fought goalless draw against Wealdstone.

1. Goalkeeper: Nick Townsend

The experienced goalkeeper, who made 209 appearances for Newport before signing for Eastleigh over the summer, kept his second clean sheet of the campaign as the 10-man Spitfires, who had defender Aaron Pierre sent off, secured a hard-fought goalless draw against Wealdstone.

The Southampton loanee, whose dad, former Saints goalkeeper Kelvin, was sacked by Eastleigh earlier this month, produced a man-of-the-match performance as the Hampshire side held on for a goalless draw against Wealdstone despite having Aaron Pierre sent off six minutes into the second half.

2. Right-back: Sonnie Davis

The Southampton loanee, whose dad, former Saints goalkeeper Kelvin, was sacked by Eastleigh earlier this month, produced a man-of-the-match performance as the Hampshire side held on for a goalless draw against Wealdstone despite having Aaron Pierre sent off six minutes into the second half.

The 23-year-old defender helped John Askey's Truro keep a clean sheet as the Tinners picked up a much-needed three points that lifted them off the bottom of the table, thrashing Morecambe 5-0.

3. Centre-back: Samuel Sanders

The 23-year-old defender helped John Askey's Truro keep a clean sheet as the Tinners picked up a much-needed three points that lifted them off the bottom of the table, thrashing Morecambe 5-0.

The experienced centre-half, who has been an important part of a Scunthorpe side who boast one of the National League's best defensive records, helped the Iron keep a clean sheet as they beat last season's beaten play-off finalists Southend 2-0 at Roots Hall.

4. Centre-back: Will Evans

The experienced centre-half, who has been an important part of a Scunthorpe side who boast one of the National League's best defensive records, helped the Iron keep a clean sheet as they beat last season's beaten play-off finalists Southend 2-0 at Roots Hall.

