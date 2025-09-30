1. Goalkeeper: Nick Townsend
The experienced goalkeeper, who made 209 appearances for Newport before signing for Eastleigh over the summer, kept his second clean sheet of the campaign as the 10-man Spitfires, who had defender Aaron Pierre sent off, secured a hard-fought goalless draw against Wealdstone. Photo: Getty Images : f
2. Right-back: Sonnie Davis
The Southampton loanee, whose dad, former Saints goalkeeper Kelvin, was sacked by Eastleigh earlier this month, produced a man-of-the-match performance as the Hampshire side held on for a goalless draw against Wealdstone despite having Aaron Pierre sent off six minutes into the second half. Photo: a
3. Centre-back: Samuel Sanders
The 23-year-old defender helped John Askey's Truro keep a clean sheet as the Tinners picked up a much-needed three points that lifted them off the bottom of the table, thrashing Morecambe 5-0. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Will Evans
The experienced centre-half, who has been an important part of a Scunthorpe side who boast one of the National League's best defensive records, helped the Iron keep a clean sheet as they beat last season's beaten play-off finalists Southend 2-0 at Roots Hall. Photo: a