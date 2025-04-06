Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players following Saturday's last gasp win over relegated Ebbsfleet. What do you make of his ratings?
1. Adam Smith: 6
Reacted well in the first half to beat Aaron Cosgrave to a loose ball and made a good save at the beginning of the second period, denying Iraq international Alex Aoraha at his near past. Was stranded in no man's land for Cosgrave's equaliser but probably did the right thing in trying to come and narrow the angle after the Pools defence were caught napping. Didn't have much to do but commanded his area well enough. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Billy Sass-Davies: 7
Made a couple of outstanding defensive interventions, thwarting the lively Aaron Cosgrave with a superb challenge early in the second half. Had his hands full up against the industrious Cosgrave but generally defended well. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Tom Parkes: 7
Won a number of important defensive headers before being taken off as a precaution in the 68th minute. Photo: Frank Reid
4. David Ferguson: 6
Defended pretty well but gave the ball away on a handful of occasions with some loose passes. Can be pleased with his afternoon's work nonetheless and looks well-suited to the new role. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.