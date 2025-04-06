1 . Adam Smith: 6

Reacted well in the first half to beat Aaron Cosgrave to a loose ball and made a good save at the beginning of the second period, denying Iraq international Alex Aoraha at his near past. Was stranded in no man's land for Cosgrave's equaliser but probably did the right thing in trying to come and narrow the angle after the Pools defence were caught napping. Didn't have much to do but commanded his area well enough. Photo: Frank Reid