Rollin Menayese headed Hartlepool United into the lead against Rochdale. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI News)

Callum Cooke’s wonderful free kick 10 minutes from time saw Keith Curle’s side register back-to-back wins for the first time since February to move above Rochdale and three points above the bottom two.

Cooke fired in from 25-yards after Ian Henderson had shown superb improvisation to get the home side back into the game following Rollin Menayese’s first half opener.

Menayese scored for the second game running to give Pools a deserved lead at half-time before they were able to show their resilience in restoring the lead having been pegged back as Curle’s side look to build momentum heading into the January transfer window.

Curle was buoyed by Hartlepool being out of the bottom two on Christmas Day but was under no illusions as to the significance of a meeting with the side above them by only goal difference ahead of kick-off.

Having enjoyed an extended break following their win over Crawley Town over a fortnight ago after the home fixture with Newport County was postponed amid the freezing temperatures across the nation, Curle was in the fortunate position of being able to name an unchanged starting line-up in the league for the first time since his appointment back in September.

Pools were comfortable in their outing at the Broadfield Stadium and, while illness had potentially been an issue heading into Boxing Day’s clash, Curle was able to name an unchanged side.

There were changes on the bench, however, as full-back Brody Paterson returned to the squad in place of Barnsley loanee Clarke Oduor while Kyle Letheren was one of those to miss out with illness as Patrick Boyes was recalled from his loan deal at non-league side Stockton Town.

Rochdale had been out of action for even longer than Pools having seen their last two games postponed and arrived with the worst home record in the division having taken just seven points from a possible 30 this season, including a 4-1 reverse against Harrogate Town last time out.

Jim Bentley, who is more than familiar with Pools boss Curle, having been responsible for cleaning his boots as a YT when the pair were at Manchester City as players, made four changes to his Dale side but they looked every bit a team struggling for form on home soil as Pools dictated things from the off with Mohamad Sylla setting the tone in midfield from the very first whistle.

And it was Sylla who almost opened the scoring in the 10th minute. Cooke sprayed a superb ball out to Jamie Sterry who won a corner for Curle’s side in which Nicky Featherstone would eventually cross which landed at the feet of Sylla who prodded over from 12 yards.

Although Pools enjoyed much of the opening exchanges, Rochdale’s first attack almost caused problems as Danny Lloyd went down under pressure from Menayese but referee Thomas Kirk waved away the appeals.

Kirk the levelled things up when denying Josh Umerah a spot kick after he took a tumble up against Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

Femi Seriki got to the byline where his cross was almost turned into his own net by Menayese before a Reghan Tumilty cross from the left caused a stir in the Rochdale penalty area in which Cooke scrambled to get a shot away.

Pools then brought Dale goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell into action twice as Umerah was able to wriggle free on the edge of the area and hammer a snap shot at goal to test his reflexes before the resulting corner came out as far as Sterry who kept his first-time strike down well to force another stop.

Umerah went down again in the penalty area under Seriki’s challenge despite having a sight of goal before Cooke saw a long-range attempt deflect over the bar.

But from the resulting corner Pools would take a deserved lead as it was worked back to Cooke who swung in a brilliant cross just begging to be converted which Menayese obliged in doing so when powering beyond O’Donnell.

And Pools began the second half on the front foot as Jack Hamilton fired a first-time effort at O’Donnell to force a corner before Menayese was called into defensive action when making an important block from Lloyd after Seriki’s cut-back.

Umerah headed a Tumilty cross narrowly wide before Pools were given a warning when Henderson produced an excellent cushioned finish beyond Killip only for the linesman’s flag to come to Hartlepool’s rescue.

Curle’s side would not be as fortunate minutes later as Rochdale levelled things on the hour.

A deep cross from the right landed on the corner of the six-yard box which looked set for Lloyd to hammer home before Henderson produced a stunning moment of improvisation to back heel beyond Killip at the near post.

Pools had to withstand a storm both literally and metaphorically as the snow fell at the Crown Oil Arena as Rochdale found themselves in the ascendancy.

And if there was going to be a winner you felt it would come from the home side as they were pressing but, instead, it was Hartlepool who regained the lead with a goal worthy of winning any game.

Hamilton did well to draw a foul for a free kick some 25-yards from goal and Cooke did the rest when picking out the top corner with a wonderful strike to send the travelling supporters barmy and seal a huge three points for Curle’s team.

Rochdale XI: O’Donnell, Seriki, Ebanks-Landell ©, Odoh, Nelson, Quigley, Diagouraga, John (White ‘81), Lloyd (Rodney ‘66), Malley, Henderson (Sinclair ‘81)

Subs: Kelly, White, Ball, Rodney, Keohane, Graham, Sinclair

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Menayese, Murray, Ferguson, Tumilty (Grey ‘65), Featherstone ©, Sylla (Shelton ‘74), Cooke, Hamilton, Umerah (McDonald ‘81)

