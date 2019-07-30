Hartlepool United new boy Romoney Crichlow-Noble has revealed Craig Hignett's message to him

The left-back impressed during a three-game trial spell at the Super 6 Stadium, prompting Hignett to make a move to seal the 20-year-old’s signature.

And the Pools boss has urged his latest capture to enjoy the experience of a full campaign in the National League, while encouraging the youngster to ‘express himself’ on the senior stage.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Crichlow-Noble said: “I genuinely can’t wait for the season to start now, I just want to get going and get some games under my belt for Hartlepool.

“I had a good half-season at Bradford last year and it was good because that got me playing men’s football.

“This season it’s about improving and developing myself further and I am hoping that stepping up to play in a better league can help me become a better player.

“The Manager here has told me to express myself going forward. I know I need to be sound defensively too but he’s just encouraged me to enjoy the experience.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining this Club and I just want to do as much as I can to help the team to be successful.”

And the full-back believes his trial spell will help ease the pressure on his shoulders ahead of what could prove to be a pivotal year in his development.

“It’s been a good head-start for me coming in to train with the lads before the loan deal was done,” he admitted.

“It’s given me time to get comfortable with the lads and with the environment at training.

“I think there is a lot less pressure for me coming in now because I already know the players who will be around me at the Club.