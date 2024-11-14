Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United boss Lennie Lawrence insists that Roshaun Mathurin will get a run of games in the side before too long.

Since arriving on loan from Crystal Palace, the 20-year-old has been reduced to just three starts and six substitute appearances.

However, the highly rated winger has shown flashes of promise and impressed from the bench against National League leaders York last Saturday.

While Joe Grey and Luke Charman appear to be Lawrence's first choice options on the flanks, the departure of Nathan Asiimwe might well open the door for Mathurin.

Of course, Lawrence also has close links with Crystal Palace having taken caretaker charge at Selhurst Park.

The Pools boss has challenged Mathurin to be more consistent but has vowed to give him a run in the side before his loan spell comes to an end.

"There's a player in there, that's for sure," he said.

"I want to see more from him, he can be a bit on the edge of matches.

"He makes occasional impact on the game but what we want is to get a more sustained impact out of him.

"He's got to persuade me that he's ready to start through his performances in training and when he comes on during matches.

"I like him and he's a talented boy, there's no doubt about that.

"I've got to get more out of him somehow - I've got to get more out of him.

"All of a sudden things can click and he could find himself in a starting position.

"I doubt if he will this Saturday but he'll be involved.

"When players come in on loan, sooner or later you've got to give them a run in the team, otherwise it's pointless for Palace, pointless for Roshaun and pointless for everybody.

"I just need a bit more out of him before I can do that."