Former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is training with Livingston. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Griffiths has been rumoured with a potential move to Hartlepool United this summer as the 31-year-old looks to get his career back on track with reports in Scotland suggesting the former Celtic striker has returned to Livingston to train while he continues to assess his options.

Griffiths, renowned for his time at Celtic Park where he scored over 120 goals in green and white, has endured a difficult time of late - almost walking away from the game last year.

Griffiths spent last season with Dundee and Falkirk after an initial contract extension at Celtic Park.

And now the 31-year-old has been allowed to train with the West Lothian side as he looks for a new club.

But that club will not be Livingston with Lions boss David Martindale ruling out a contract offer for Griffiths, although Martindale has been complementary of the striker’s attitude in training.

“Leigh was scunnered with football and I had a chat with him after we played Dundee last season. I told him if there was anything I could do to help him he could give me a shout. He’s a former Livingston player and I wanted to help him,” Martindale told the Daily Record.

“I know he has some trouble off the park but everyone in football I have spoken to about him said how good a guy he is and I am finding that myself.

“He’s worked so hard, he’s lost weight and body fat and he’s been brilliant around the place.

“He’s training well and he is looking for a club and we want to help him do that.

“I was open and honest with Leigh and I told him there’s not a contract here. He has options, which is good, but we were happy to help him use the club as he needs.

“From a few months ago to now he is in fantastic shape. Probably the best I have seen from him in a year.