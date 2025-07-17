Rumoured Hartlepool United transfer target completes League Two switch
The midfielder was a free agent after his contract at Bradford City came to an end and Pools had been linked with a move for the veteran, who was born in Redcar and would have represented a real coup on account of his impressive Football League pedigree.
The 34-year-old came through the ranks at Middlesbrough and went on to make 72 appearances at the Riverside Stadium. Three separate spells at Rotherham were to follow, with Smallwood scoring the winning penalty in the League One play-off final against Leyton Orient in 2014 despite later admitting he had never taken a spot-kick in his professional career.
Since then, the industrious midfielder has turned out for the likes of Scunthorpe, Blackburn and Hull before Smallwood signed for Bradford in the summer of 2022, making 156 appearances and captaining the Bantams as they won promotion from League Two last season.
Having failed to agree terms for a new contract, Smallwood became a free agent following the conclusion of the season and, despite being linked with a move to Pools, has opted to remain in the Football League with Tranmere. Rovers finished an underwhelming 20th in League Two last season but are hoping for a significant improvement under new boss Andy Crosby, who replaced Nigel Adkins in February.
Speaking to Tranmere's official club website, Smallwood said Crosby's vision as well as the atmosphere at Prenton Park convinced him to put pen to paper on a deal.
"I'm thrilled to sign for the club," he said.
"Once Tranmere showed interest, it was something I wanted to get done quickly.
"When Andy called and showed me his presentation of his vision and what he wants to do, I knew this was where I wanted to be. I'm excited to play a part in this squad.
"I've played at Prenton Park previously, and the atmosphere has been amazing. I've only heard good things about the fans, so I'm looking forward to playing in front of them, and hopefully giving them something to cheer about."
Meanwhile, manager Andy Crosby hailed Smallwood's "control, composure and real tactical discipline in midfield" as well as his "standards, mentality and professionalism".
