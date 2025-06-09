Rumoured Hartlepool United transfer target Sam Reed has signed for fellow National League side Altrincham.

Pools were one of three National League clubs linked with a move for the powerful full-back last week. According to the Sheffield Star's Joe Crann, Pools and Halifax were both interested in the 22-year-old, although it was understood at the time that the Robins were leading the race.

Altrincham have already been busy this summer as Phil Parkinson's side look to recover from the loss of leading scorer Regan Linney, who notched 25 goals last term but signed for relegated Carlisle in May. Since then, the Greater Manchester side have secured the services of Boston United midfielder Keaton Ward, former Pools centre-half Billy Sass-Davies and Mansfield forward James Gale.

Reed caught the eye of Sheffield Wednesday, the team he has supported since childhood, during an impressive spell with Northern Premier League side Brighouse Town. Having featured in the Northern Premier League East team of the season in the 2022/23 campaign, Reed signed for the Owls in July 2023 following a successful trial. After starting out in the under-21 squad, which he would go on to captain, Reed made his Wednesday debut as a second half substitute during an FA Cup clash with Coventry in February last year. The energetic defender spent time out on loan last season at Boston, making four appearances for the Lincolnshire side, and then Scarborough, where he featured 15 times during an impressive spell.

After his release from Sheffield Wednesday was confirmed, it's understood there were a number of clubs keen to snap up the defender on a free. With Pools still dealing with the fallout in the wake of owner Raj Singh's controversial return to his role as chairman, it's unclear how much progress - if any at all - the club have made in the transfer market so far.

Speaking to Altrincham's official club website, Reed admitted that a conversation with popular boss Phil Parkinson, the National League's longest serving manager, convinced him to sign for the Robins.

"I'm comfortable playing multiple positions because I'm quite athletic and I like to think I'm alright on the ball, but I do mainly operate at left-back," he said.

"I'd say I'm quite a progressive full-back, driving with the ball and trying to get forward whenever I can. I'm always looking to take people on and get shots off.

"I feel the defensive side of my game is very strong as well, but, whenever the opportunity is there, I will get forward and get crosses into the box.

"When the gaffer spoke to me about joining Alty, he said he likes his full-backs to get forward and progress with the ball, and that's just what I wanted to hear. People see that as the modern day full-back's game, and it's certainly the way I like to play. I'm really looking forward to getting started."

Parkinson, meanwhile, who led Altrincham to a ninth placed finish in the National League last term, hailed Reed's versatility, physicality and potential after welcoming him to Moss Lane.

He said: "Sam is a young up-and-coming left-back who we have signed from Sheffield Wednesday after I monitored him all last season.

"He is so versatile, he will suit us down to the ground. He is your modern day full-back; he can invert or overlap and he has great physicality.

"He's got bags of potential and, being left-sided, he will give us balance when called upon at left-back. We now have great strength in depth in that area, three vying for two spots, which is exactly what we are looking for."