Ryan Donaldson confirmed as Hartlepool United captain for the 2019-20 season
Ryan Donaldson has been confirmed as the Hartlepool United club captain for the 2019-20 season.
Donaldson donned the armband at the back end of the 2018-19 season and will now continue as skipper going into the new season.
The 28-year-old is not expected to lead the team out at the start of the season having missed all of pre-season due to a calf injury.
Hartlepool manager Craig Hignett confirmed the continuation of Donaldson as captain in his weekly blog.
“I am happy to confirm that Ryan Donaldson will continue as the Club Captain in to the 2019/20 campaign,” he said.
He’s had a bit of a tough time over pre-season and has some catching up to do but he showed last year he was a good skipper.
“It was a role which has a positive impact on him last season when he took it on – he took to the responsibility really well and his performances improved too. Maybe it just matured him a little more too so I think he was an obvious choice once again this season and didn’t see any reason to change it.
“The other factor which made that choice easy is that we have so many leaders in the squad now who will be captains on the pitch whether they’re wearing the armband or not.
“The likes of Michael Raynes and Gus Mafuta have come in to add to the experience of the likes of Nicky Featherstone and Liam Noble. I think we have a good blend of youth and then players who know what it’s all about.”