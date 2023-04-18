John Askey tasted defeat for a second successive game having lost by the same scoreline at Newport County just days earlier to drop Pools back into the bottom two.

Hartlepool’s limp defeat at the Peninsula Stadium sees them now three points from safety with just three games to play ahead of what is simply a must-win game for them against Crawley Town at the weekend.

Matt Smith opened the scoring inside quarter-of-an-hour before Louie Barry doubled the lead as Hartlepool never really looked like getting back into the game.

Hartlepool United's Mohamad Sylla in action against Salford City. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Salford were able to keep Pools at more than arms length in the second half who were unable to really muster anything up until the final 10 minutes through Wes McDonald as attention now turns to a monumental fixture with Crawley.

Askey was in unfamiliar territory heading into the trip to the Peninsula Stadium in that he had to prepare his players for the game on the back of a loss for the first time.

But with their eight game unbeaten run ended in a disappointing display at Newport, Askey knew the importance of his side bouncing straight back having slipped into the bottom two.

Having experimented from the off with a back four in South Wales, Askey reverted back to the tried and trusted three centre-backs which has worked so well for him since his arrival against Salford.

Jamie Sterry’s return was a welcome one at that, with Askey erring on the side of caution at the weekend to enable the 27-year-old a little extra time to be 100 per cent fit.

The former Newcastle United man slotted back in at right wing-back as Taylor Foran replaced Euan Murray after the Scotsman was forced off injured in the defeat at Newport.

And with Murray, potentially, set to miss the remainder of the campaign, this presented itself as an opportunity for the Arsenal loanee.

What Foran’s inclusion did mean was that it was a youthful, and inexperienced, back three with Dan Dodds, 22, and Edon Pruti, 21, alongside the 19-year-old.

Askey’s change in system meant captain Nicky Featherstone dropped back to the bench with Mohamad Sylla preferred in midfield with his off-field issues now fully addressed.

But while supporters may also have had one eye on events unfolding in West Sussex as Crawley hosted Colchester United, Hartlepool had their own task in hand in trying to emulate what the U’s had done at the Peninsula Stadium three days earlier when securing a crucial 1-0 victory to move themselves six points clear of Pools in the relegation zone.

Salford had two of the league’s best when it comes to assists with Elliott Watt leading the way, laying on 15 goals for his team-mates, and Ibou Touray in fifth with nine.

And the Ammies had their own pressing issues to deal with as they continue to chase a spot in the play-offs with promotion to League One still the target in this area of Greater Manchester.

And Hartlepool almost gave Salford a helping hand inside five minutes when Foran looked to have played a short pass across to Pruti which gave Smith a sniff of something to chase but Pruti was just about able to scramble clear.

Askey’s side enjoyed some possession in the opening 10 minutes, Dan Kemp dragging an effort wide before Callum Cooke picked out Pruti from a short free kick routine but Alex Cairns was fairly untroubled.

But any signs of optimism to cling to from the opening period were washed away as Smith headed the home side in front after quarter-of-an-hour.

The impressive Barry was allowed to advance a long way into the Hartlepool half before finding Luke Bolton. He stood back for Liam Shephard to send in an excellent cross from the right as Smith climbed above Dodds to guide into the back of the net.

And it was a goal which would then allow Salford to click into their groove as they, at times, coasted through the first half.

Shephard was proving difficult to deal with as he found space on the right a number of times to trouble Hartlepool with balls into the box.

Pools did find a cross themselves when Kemp found space on the right of the area to find Connor Jennings at the near post who might have done better when sliding wide.

But Salford doubled their lead before the half hour which, again, came from a Hartlepool error.

David Ferguson gave possession away cheaply inside the opposition half as Stevie Mallan drove a superb low ball into the path of Barry out on the left and the Aston Villa loanee had the measure of Dodds to cut inside and fire into the bottom corner.

Pools looked for a route back into the game when Jennings tried his luck from range but his strike lacked any real conviction to really trouble Cairns who was down low to gather.

Instead it was Salford who could have added to their lead when hitting Pools on the counter-attack.

Bolton scampered away ahead of Ferguson to release Callum Hendry in the area which required Jakub Stolarczyk to turn around the post.

And from the resulting corner the Leicester City loan goalkeeper had to beat away Barry’s header.

It felt as though Hartlepool needed the half-time interval but they almost went back in having reduced the deficit after Kemp picked out Cooke at the back post and he did well to adjust to strike at goal only for Theo Vassell to turn narrowly wide.

Askey refrained from any changes at the break but there was very little in the way of a reaction from his players as Salford eased through much of the second half.

Shephard fired over from distance before the Ammies saw a handball appeal waved away against Dodds.

Dodds later fired over himself from distance, more in frustration than anything with Pools having failed to really trouble Cairns heading into the final 20 minutes.

Stolarczyk was at full-stretch to keep out a fine effort from Mallan before Pools did come close in the final 10 minutes through two of their substitutes.

Jack Hamilton was able to pick out McDonald in the area and he was able to trick his way back onto his right foot to bring a good stop out of Cairns before his follow up was then blocked by Shephard.

The 500 travelling supporters behind the goal were adamant it was via the use of a hand but the referee waved things away.

Smith might had capped things for Salford with a third late on as Pools just about live to fight another day, with that day coming on Saturday against Crawley.

Salford City XI: Cairns, Shephard (Lowe ‘83), Vassell, Mariappa, Touray, Watt, Mallan (Lund ‘72), Bolton, Hendry (Galbraith ‘90), Barry (McAleny ‘72), Smith

Subs: Bellagambi, Jenkins, Leak

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarczyk, Sterry, Dodds, Foran (Hamilton ‘76), Pruti, Ferguson, Sylla, Cooke, Kemp (Finney ‘76), Jennings, Umerah (McDonald ‘59)

Subs: Killip, Dolan, Featherstone, Crawford

Referee: Ollie Yates

