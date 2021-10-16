Salford City v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news and previews and match updates with injury doubts and returning players for Pools

Pools currently sit eighth in the League Two table after 11 games, five points ahead of Salford in 17th.

While Dave Challinor’s side boast the best home record in the division, they also have the worst away record having picked up just one point from a possible 15.

The side will be hoping today’s trip to the Peninsula Stadium will finally be the day Pools pick up their first away win this season.

SCFC v HUFC

Over 1,000 Hartlepool fans are expected to make the journey in the hope of watching their side win an away league match in person for the first time since March 2020.

But Pools do have some fitness concerns with last Saturday’s match winner Luke Molyneux a doubt and Jordan Cook ruled out for up to six weeks. But Gavan Holohan and Eddy Jones are now back in contention.

