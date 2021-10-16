Salford City v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news and previews and match updates with injury doubts and returning players for Pools
Hartlepool United are back on the road in League Two as they visit Salford City this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
Pools currently sit eighth in the League Two table after 11 games, five points ahead of Salford in 17th.
While Dave Challinor’s side boast the best home record in the division, they also have the worst away record having picked up just one point from a possible 15.
The side will be hoping today’s trip to the Peninsula Stadium will finally be the day Pools pick up their first away win this season.
Over 1,000 Hartlepool fans are expected to make the journey in the hope of watching their side win an away league match in person for the first time since March 2020.
But Pools do have some fitness concerns with last Saturday’s match winner Luke Molyneux a doubt and Jordan Cook ruled out for up to six weeks. But Gavan Holohan and Eddy Jones are now back in contention.
LIVE: Salford City v Hartlepool United (3pm kick-off)
- Hartlepool United are looking to pick up their first away win of the season at Salford today.
- Pools doubts: Luke Molyneux (groin)
- Pools outs: Gary Liddle (Achillies), Jordan Cook (groin), Fela Olomola (ankle), Tyler Burey (hamstring)
- Team news from 2pm
Today’s fixtures
Here is how the table is looking...
Gooood morning! Welcome back to our Pools live blog
Dominic Scurr here and I’ll be down in Salford bringing you the best (and possibly worst) of the action from the Peninsula Stadium throughout the day.
Pools are still looking for that elusive away win having lost four and drawn one of their five games on the road so far this season.
But their home form has kept them in and around the play-off places with victory this afternoon having the potential to shoot them into the top three if all results miraculously go their way.
Salford’s season hasn’t gone to plan so far considering they were favourites for promotion at the start of the campaign. They’ve picked up just 12 points from their opening 11 games.
We’ll have all the build-up, team news, action and reaction right here in our live blog. Simply refresh the page and scroll through to stay up to date...