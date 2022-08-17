News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling and Hartlepool born boxer Savannah Marshal in conversation ahead of the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Savannah Marshall and Jeff Stelling part of 4,072 attendance as Hartlepool United draw with Tranmere Rovers

Hartlepool United returned to home soil to face Tranmere Rovers in midweek.

By Joe Ramage
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 2:50 pm

Paul Hartley’s side were held to a goalless draw by the Merseyside outfit as they claimed their second point of the season and a second clean sheet at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And a crowd of over 4,000 supporters were in attendance including WBO middleweight boxing champion Savannah Marshall who returned to her native Hartlepool ahead of her undisputed showdown with Claressa Shields next month.

And here you can see our latest fan gallery.

1. Paul Hartley's Blue and White Army

Hartlepool United supporters cheer on their team against Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

2. Back At The Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United supporters return to the Suit Direct Stadium for their second home game of the season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

3. Pre-Match

Hartlepool United supporters ahead of their League Two meeting with Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

4. UTP

Hartlepool United supporters make their way into the Suit Direct Stadium ahead of their League Two meeting with Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Savannah MarshallJeff StellingTranmere RoversPaul Hartley
Next Page
Page 1 of 4