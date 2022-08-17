Savannah Marshall and Jeff Stelling part of 4,072 attendance as Hartlepool United draw with Tranmere Rovers
Hartlepool United returned to home soil to face Tranmere Rovers in midweek.
By Joe Ramage
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 2:50 pm
Paul Hartley’s side were held to a goalless draw by the Merseyside outfit as they claimed their second point of the season and a second clean sheet at the Suit Direct Stadium.
And a crowd of over 4,000 supporters were in attendance including WBO middleweight boxing champion Savannah Marshall who returned to her native Hartlepool ahead of her undisputed showdown with Claressa Shields next month.
And here you can see our latest fan gallery.
