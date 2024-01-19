Scottish signings Brody Paterson and Jake Hastie return north after leaving Hartlepool United on loan
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brody Paterson and Jake Hastie were among five signings made by fellow countryman Hartley ahead of the dismal 2022-23 relegation season.
Other arrivals born elsewhere had also previously played north of the border.
Twenty-two-year-old wing-back Paterson, who has played 13 times for Pools this season, has returned to Scotland to sign for League One side Kelty Hearts
Winger Hastie, 24, who was sent off in his last appearance for Hartlepool during Saturday’s disappointing FA Trophy defeat to Hampton and Richmond Borough, has joined fellow League One outfit Hamilton Academical.
The pair could even line up against each other when their new teams meet on March 3.
Their departures follow the return journeys north made by defenders Euan Murray, Reghan Tumilty and striker Jack Hamilton.
The five were among 16 loan and permanent signings made by former Scottish international midfielder Hartley before he was dismissed in September 2022 without winning a League Two game.
Pools said in a statement on Thursday night: “Brody Paterson and Jake Hastie have both departed the Suit Direct Stadium on loan deals until the end of the season.
“Left-back Paterson, who has made 13 appearances for Hartlepool this season, has joined Kelty Hearts.
“Meanwhile, Jake Hastie has linked up with fellow Scottish League One side Hamilton Academical. The winger has played 17 times for Pools this campaign, scoring four goals.
“The club wish both players the best of luck for the duration of their loan spells.”