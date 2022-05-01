Graeme Lee’s men had to come from behind against an already relegated Iron side after teenager Cameron Wilson gave the hosts the lead with his first senior goal early in the second half.

But Pools drew level as captain Nicky Featherstone, who returned to the side at the Sands Venue Stadium after three weeks out, calmly slotted home from 12-yards following a foul on Luke Molyneux in the area.

Subsequent to Featherstone’s penalty there was a stoppage to the game for a disruption from home supporters who carried out a protest by, first, throwing tennis balls onto the pitch before a selection of fans were able to break through security to encroach the field of play.

Nicky Featherstone scored from the penalty spot to earn Hartlepool United a point at Scunthorpe United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The game was restarted but neither side were able to find a winner as the points were shared in North Lincolnshire.

And here are some of the moments you might have missed at the Sands Venue Stadium.

Fan disruption

Ahead of kick-off there had been suggestions of Scunthorpe supporters planning a protest in the 72nd minute of the game to mark the end of the club’s 72-year stay in the Football League following the confirmation of their relegation to the National League.

Graeme Lee returned to the dugout for Hartlepool United's draw with Scunthorpe United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But Iron fans did not wait that long as throughout the first half they attempted to keep any ball which missed the target from Pools, of which there were a few.

On most occasions play was able to resume but after Jamie Sterry sent a freekick over the bar 10 minutes before half-time, supporters were able to keep hold of the ball as play was stopped.

‘We’ve got your ball,’ was the chant from the home end as referee Will Finnie had to bring on a substitute ball to resume the game.

Nuttall jeered

But disrupting the game was not the only thing Scunthorpe supporters did throughout the afternoon.

There was an unsavoury atmosphere throughout as fans vented their frustrations at owner Peter Swann for the club’s demise.

But those frustrations were then pointed at striker Joe Nuttall midway through the second half after the striker missed an opportunity to double the Iron’s lead.

Nuttall went through on goal but was denied by Ben Killip before he would then make a gesture to home supporters behind the goal.

The home faithful did not take too kindly to that and vociferously displayed their distaste towards their striker.

Each time Nuttall touched the ball he was greeted with boos and chants of ‘Get him off.’

Manager Keith Hill soon obliged by substituting the 25-year-old former Blackpool striker to a chorus of boos.

It may well be the last we see of Nuttall at the Sands Venue Stadium.

Swann-Coxall

Amid the protests from Scunthorpe supporters there was one particular message which will have struck a chord with Pools supporters at the opposite end of the ground.

As several Iron fans tried to make their way onto the field, a small banner was unfurled which read ‘Swann = Coxall.’