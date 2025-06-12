From recruitment, to the pitch at Victoria Park and the future of head coach Anthony Limbrick, here are some of the issues Pools need to address prior to the new campaign.
1. Keeping hold of their prize assets
Pools are at risk of losing leading scorer Mani Dieseruvwe, indefatigable midfielder Nathan Sheron as well as long-serving pair Joe Grey and David Ferguson over the coming weeks. Pools have made contract offers to all four but will have to prove they're capable of competing at the right end of the National League table next term to stand any chance of keeping hold of even some of the quartet. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Rebuilding their threadbare squad
Pools have just 10 players currently under contract, including teenagers Louis Stephenson and Campbell Darcy, veteran Nicky Featherstone and experienced goalkeeper Adam Smith, who both also have coaching roles at the club, as well as the likes of Adam Campbell, Jack Hunter, Sam Folarin and Luke Charman, who were all on the fringes of the side last season. At this stage, only Tom Parkes and Jamie Miley can be considered guaranteed starters. Pools now face the unenviable task of assembling a competitive squad despite having lost ground on their National League rivals. Recent off-field issues will have done the club's reputation no favours at all. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Making a decision on head coach Anthony Limbrick
Despite his determination, commitment and passion, Pools appear to be exploring their managerial options this summer. According to BBC Sport Lincolnshire, Pools were rebuffed in a recent approach for Boston manager Graham Coughlan, while the club have also been linked with a move for former Halifax boss Chris Millington. While Limbrick's record of five wins from 17 matches is somewhat unremarkable, his handling of various off-field crises in recent months means he deserves the chance to lead the side next season. Whatever the case, Pools must make a decision soon to allow them to plan for the upcoming campaign. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Improving the pitch at Victoria Park
The pitch at Victoria Park, once the pride of the town, has become a real point of contention since relegation back to the National League in 2023. While it's true that the conditions are the same for both sides, if Pools are to get the best out of technicians like Adam Campbell and Jamie Miley then the playing surface simply has to improve. Photo: Frank Reid
