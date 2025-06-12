3 . Making a decision on head coach Anthony Limbrick

Despite his determination, commitment and passion, Pools appear to be exploring their managerial options this summer. According to BBC Sport Lincolnshire, Pools were rebuffed in a recent approach for Boston manager Graham Coughlan, while the club have also been linked with a move for former Halifax boss Chris Millington. While Limbrick's record of five wins from 17 matches is somewhat unremarkable, his handling of various off-field crises in recent months means he deserves the chance to lead the side next season. Whatever the case, Pools must make a decision soon to allow them to plan for the upcoming campaign. Photo: Frank Reid