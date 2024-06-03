Seven midfielders Hartlepool United could consider signing this summer:

3 . Gavan Holohan

A return for the popular Irishman, who has been released by Grimsby, would surely be a real crowd pleaser for Pools fans. He made 106 appearances, scoring 21 goals and establishing himself as a fan favourite during a successful three-year spell in the North East. He was an integral part of the side that won promotion back to the Football League in 2021 and made an impressive start as Pools returned to League Two, scoring a late winner on the opening day against Crawley as well as a sensational half-volley against rivals Carlisle later in August. He fell somewhat out of favour following the appointment of Graeme Lee and eventually signed for Grimsby, where he helped the Mariners win promotion to League Two and played a prominent role in the memorable run to the FA Cup quarter-finals, scoring two penalties in their win against Premier League side Southampton. Now 32, Holohan has been let go by Grimsby after making more than 100 appearances in Lincolnshire. Full of running, with an eye for a goal and experience of winning promotion from the fifth tier, another stint at the Suit Direct could be on the cards. Photo: George Wood