Seven midfielders Hartlepool United could consider signing this summer
By Robbie Stelling
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 12:35 BST
With Hartlepool United rumoured to be closing in on their first summer signing, Pools fans will be hopeful that new boss Darren Sarll moves to strengthen a midfield that lacked mobility and struggled for fitness last season – here are seven players he could consider.
The Halifax midfielder is rumoured to be nearing a move to Pools, becoming Darren Sarll's first summer signing. The 26-year-old played 44 times in a Halifax side that reached the National League play-offs and would be a welcome addition to a Pools midfield in dire need of strengthening. Hunter came through the ranks at Newcastle and established himself as an important player in the under-23 side before moving to Gateshead. He had a spell at Blyth Spartans before returning for a second stint at the Heed, helping them to the National League North title. Has amassed 77 National League appearances for the Shaymen, where he was a teammate of Mani Dieseruvwe, and provided protection in front of one of the league's stingiest defences last term. In the prime of his career, with ties to the North East and renowned as a calm, assured presence in the heart of midfield, this feels like a move that makes a lot of sense. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
The 27-year-old is set to leave Barrow, where he made more than 100 appearances, and could be in line for a return to Pools. He only managed eight league starts and two substitute appearances during a largely frustrating loan spell in the North East in 2021, although he had to compete with the established midfield trio of Nicky Featherstone, Gavan Holohan and Mark Shelton as Pools won promotion under Dave Challinor. He found a home in Cumbria with the Bluebirds and became a popular figure at Holker Street, featuring 36 times in his final season. An industrious, ball-winning midfielder who, like Hunter, is in the prime of his career and has links to the local area, he could be the perfect man to sit at the base of the Pools' midfield next season. Photo: Mark Fletcher
A return for the popular Irishman, who has been released by Grimsby, would surely be a real crowd pleaser for Pools fans. He made 106 appearances, scoring 21 goals and establishing himself as a fan favourite during a successful three-year spell in the North East. He was an integral part of the side that won promotion back to the Football League in 2021 and made an impressive start as Pools returned to League Two, scoring a late winner on the opening day against Crawley as well as a sensational half-volley against rivals Carlisle later in August. He fell somewhat out of favour following the appointment of Graeme Lee and eventually signed for Grimsby, where he helped the Mariners win promotion to League Two and played a prominent role in the memorable run to the FA Cup quarter-finals, scoring two penalties in their win against Premier League side Southampton. Now 32, Holohan has been let go by Grimsby after making more than 100 appearances in Lincolnshire. Full of running, with an eye for a goal and experience of winning promotion from the fifth tier, another stint at the Suit Direct could be on the cards. Photo: George Wood
Perennially linked with Pools, Chapman could be the man to replace the creativity of the departing Callum Cooke. The 26-year-old is set to become a free agent after being released by Bradford following an indifferent season during which he managed just one goal in 21 appearances, failing to find the net in 15 league outings. However, Chapman's quality as a creator is obvious and has earned him a series of Football League moves, including spells at Sheffield United and Blackburn. He was born in Hartlepool and a return to his birthplace could be just what he needs to help him reignite his career, while securing his services would represent a major coup for Pools. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.