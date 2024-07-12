4 . Sarll feels the level of expectation at Pools is higher than at any of his previous clubs

"The expectation here is higher. When I took over at Yeovil the club had been in a kind of no man's land period. Here, it's a very, very stable football club right now. The expectation is - come on Darren, let's have a successful season. The hardest thing to do now is deliver. I don't want to be at clubs that are fighting to stay in a division, I want to work at clubs that want to win them." Photo: Frank Reid