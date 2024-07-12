Seven things we learned as Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll spoke to the press ahead of trip to West Auckland Town.
1. Defender Dan Dodds is set to start at West Auckland after more than 10 months out
"Dan Dodds will definitely start the game tomorrow - unless he falls ill overnight. I can tell everyone now, Dan Dodds is driving his own standards right now, and those standards are very, very high." Photo: Frank Reid
2. Sarll is set to field a side containing a mixture of first team players and trialists on Saturday
"We'll see a mix of both. We'll see the players that we feel are physically at the level to start playing competitively, and we'll see some of the younger pros. Then we'll see some of the trialists from last week. We're at the point where we've filtered it quite heavily down to, I think, four and a goalkeeper, so five in total." Photo: Frank Reid
3. The boss is expecting newly-promoted sides Yeovil and Tamworth to provide tough tests in the opening weeks of the season
Sarll will take his side to one of his former clubs, Yeovil, on the opening day of the National League before Pools travel to Tamworth, last season's National League North champions, the following week. Both sides are newcomers to the league, having won promotion last term, and Sarll is anticipating two stern examinations. "They're tough games; that initial excitement and enthusiasm to play and test yourself in the league above is a very powerful fuel." Photo: Getty Images
4. Sarll feels the level of expectation at Pools is higher than at any of his previous clubs
"The expectation here is higher. When I took over at Yeovil the club had been in a kind of no man's land period. Here, it's a very, very stable football club right now. The expectation is - come on Darren, let's have a successful season. The hardest thing to do now is deliver. I don't want to be at clubs that are fighting to stay in a division, I want to work at clubs that want to win them." Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.