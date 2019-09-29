Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk addresses Leeds United, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough allegations
Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has once again rubbished allegations which were made about his agent James Featherstone in the summer.
Monk left Birmingham City under controversial circumstances at the end of last season, after Blues chief executive Xuandong Ren claimed Featherstone had been used in the club's transfer dealings.
Before taking charge of Birmingham, Monk also managed Middlesbrough and Leeds United in the Championship, and former Whites owner Massimo Cellino revealed that he banned Featherstone from the club during Monk’s tenure.
There were also reports that Boro were investigating the transfer business which took place under Monk in 2017, yet the 40-year-old has strongly denied any wrongdoing.
“The latest is whatever you guys know, I don't know anything else,” said Monk after his Wednesday side thrashed Boro 4-1 at the Riverside.
“I'm not focused on that. Me being sat here answers those questions very clearly. I don't like talking about nonsense but if any of that was true I don't think I'd be sat here today. That's for other people to worry about, not for me.
“I know what I am, where I've come from and what I feel. People who know me know what I am, what sort of person I am and how I work. That's all that matters to me.
“I can't control what happens outside my world, that's not for me to worry about. I've always been fully committed, honest and a hard worker. I'll continue in that way. That's for other people to worry about, not myself.”
Since Monk’s appointment earlier this month, Wednesday have taken seven points from a possible nine and climbed to seventh in the Championship.
Boro looked particularly vulnerable from crosses against the Owls, a weakness Monk identified before the game.
“I looked at Middlesbrough and just felt there was a vulnerability on crosses,” said the Wednesday boss.
“You can work on it all week though, you still have to go and deliver it in the game. We did that. We delivered numerous crosses with quality, and thanks to the movement, a lot of our goals came from those crossing situations.”