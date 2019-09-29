NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Birmingham manager Gary Monkk during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City at City Ground on August 25, 2018 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

Monk left Birmingham City under controversial circumstances at the end of last season, after Blues chief executive Xuandong Ren claimed Featherstone had been used in the club's transfer dealings.

Before taking charge of Birmingham, Monk also managed Middlesbrough and Leeds United in the Championship, and former Whites owner Massimo Cellino revealed that he banned Featherstone from the club during Monk’s tenure.

There were also reports that Boro were investigating the transfer business which took place under Monk in 2017, yet the 40-year-old has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

“The latest is whatever you guys know, I don't know anything else,” said Monk after his Wednesday side thrashed Boro 4-1 at the Riverside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I'm not focused on that. Me being sat here answers those questions very clearly. I don't like talking about nonsense but if any of that was true I don't think I'd be sat here today. That's for other people to worry about, not for me.

“I know what I am, where I've come from and what I feel. People who know me know what I am, what sort of person I am and how I work. That's all that matters to me.

“I can't control what happens outside my world, that's not for me to worry about. I've always been fully committed, honest and a hard worker. I'll continue in that way. That's for other people to worry about, not myself.”

Since Monk’s appointment earlier this month, Wednesday have taken seven points from a possible nine and climbed to seventh in the Championship.

Boro looked particularly vulnerable from crosses against the Owls, a weakness Monk identified before the game.

“I looked at Middlesbrough and just felt there was a vulnerability on crosses,” said the Wednesday boss.