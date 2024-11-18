Should 10-man Hartlepool United have pressed for a winner during stalemate with out of sorts Eastleigh?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All things considered, Saturday's goalless draw with out of sorts Eastleigh felt like a good result for Hartlepool United. Indeed, manager Lennie Lawrence said his side's battling point "felt like a win" after Pools played more than 75 minutes with 10 men following a red card for Dan Dodds. But should the home side have pushed harder for a winner late on?

Prior to kick-off, Saturday's visit of an Eastleigh side who arrived in the North East without a win in their last eight felt like a real opportunity for Pools.

Although Lennie Lawrence's side shipped five at National League leaders York the week before, there have been plenty of signs that Pools are beginning to improve under the veteran boss.

Two draws and an impressive win against Aldershot in Lawrence's first three games in charge even had some fans talking up their side's chances of pushing for the play-offs again.

Influential defender Dan Dodds was sent off 15 minutes into Saturday's game but Pools were the better side even with 10 men.

That's very much the mood inside the Pools dressing room, with Lawrence, Gavin Skelton, Jack Hunter and Kazenga LuaLua all telling the media that the squad still have their eyes on the top seven in recent weeks.

Certainly, Pools look to have talent within their ranks and last week's arrivals of Kazenga LuaLua and Matthew Bondswell as well as the return from injury of Jack Hunter and Luke Waterfall means Lennie Lawrence's side now look to possess decent depth.

As the season progresses, injuries and fatigue will inevitably take their toll on some of the smaller squads while Pools will be hoping that their strength in depth will give them the edge when it comes to crunch time.

The challenge, as Lawrence has pointed out, for Pools now is to come through a testing run of games still within touching distance of the National League's top seven.

Between now and January 1, Pools will travel to Solihull and Gateshead while hosting Barnet, Yeovil and Oldham - all sides in the top 10 and with aspirations of challenging for promotion.

Saturday's stalemate moved Pools up two places to 14th and kept the gap between themselves and the play-offs at seven points.

To remain in contention, Pools will probably want to head into the new year no more than nine points - in other words, three wins - adrift of seventh spot.

That might seem like a considerable gap, but if Pools can build up a head of steam and put a run of wins together, then there's no reason they can't quickly begin to close it - almost every season, someone seems to gatecrash the promotion picture from the bottom half following a strong end to the campaign.

After Pools travel to Barnet on January 11, they then take on Tamworth, Wealdstone, Woking, Braintree, Sutton and Maidenhead - as it stands, five of those six sides are below them in the table.

No one seems to be too concerned with the threat of relegation even though Pools are closer to the bottom four than the top seven.

With the talent and National League experience within the squad, it would be a major surprise to see Pools get drawn into a scuffle for survival.

So, assuming Pools consider themselves as promotion challengers rather than relegation fodder, the question remains as to whether a point at home to one of the division's most out of form sides represents a good result.

Before the game, there's little doubt that Pools would have earmarked the visit of Eastleigh as one where they'd hoped to pick up three points.

The hosts started well enough but gave themselves a mountain to climb when influential defender Dan Dodds was sent off following a reckless challenge on former Southampton man Jake Vokins.

Pools have, clearly, had a problem with discipline this season and it was the fifth time in 18 National League games that they've been reduced to 10 men - four of their red cards have come at home, and four have come in the first half.

In fairness, Pools had not received a red card in nine matches prior to Saturday and while some of the incidents earlier in the season - Waterfall's elbow against Braintree, Hunter's two yellows in five minutes at Woking - were all of their own making, Dodds' dismissal was more a result of carelessness than it was malice or petulance.

The 23-year-old appeared to panic after failing to control Nicky Featherstone's sweeping pass and didn't seem to spot Vokins coming, catching the marauding wing-back with a challenge that was high, late and out of control, albeit totally accidental.

As Dodds trudged off down the tunnel, most fans must have been expecting Pools to go into survival mode as they attempted to hang on for more than 75 minutes with 10 men.

Lennie Lawrence moved the versatile Nathan Sheron to right-back and dropped Adam Campbell into midfield as Pools settled into a 4-4-1 formation and looked to make life difficult for the visitors.

Yet despite the man advantage and the fact they had Paul McCallum, last season's top scorer, leading their line, Eastleigh showed almost no inclination to try and turn the screw.

The Spitfires enjoyed plenty of possession but rarely threatened the Pools box and the home side were the better team for large parts of the game.

Brad Young saved from Jake Vokins and Niall Maher while Vokins headed into the turf and over from a promising position but it was difficult to tell which side had 10 men.

Pools almost nicked it at the end when Luke Charman forced a fine save from Joe McDonnell following a close range effort in added time.

Given how the game developed, there was perhaps a sense that Pools might have taken a few more risks in a bid to turn one point into three.

At this stage of the season, though, would they have been risks worth taking?

Opening themselves up would inevitably have made the hosts more susceptible to conceding at the other end, turning a decent afternoon into a disappointing one.

While Pools might well have a daunting run to come, there's no reason they won't upset Barnet, Gateshead, Oldham or Solihull and put themselves in a better position than they might have expected ahead of a more favourable string of fixtures in the new year.

A more gung-ho approach might have earned the home side more plaudits but it would have increased the risk of defeat while the relatively pragmatic tactics Lawrence deployed ensured Pools came away with a point.

If their aim was to keep themselves within touching distance of the play-offs, then 10-man Pools can consider Saturday's stalemate mission accomplished - for now.