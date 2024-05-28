Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll will be all too aware of the need to have a successful summer if he's to do well in the North East - but Pools have had an extremely quiet start and are still to make a signing.

Supporters, who are already frustrated by the controversial decision to increase season ticket prices despite a difficult and disappointing first season back in the National League, are beginning to voice their discontent at the lack of any early transfer business.

Both Kevin Phillips and Darren Sarll expressed their desire to get their business done as early as possible - although quite what either man meant by early is difficult to define.

Some of Pools' National League rivals have proven that it is possible to make a fast start to the summer transfer window.

New boss Darren Sarll has already stressed the importance of getting his recruitment right and has a proven track record of leading sides to success in his first season in charge.

Barnet managed to fend off interest in head coach Dean Brennan from Swindon and have already secured seven new signings - having finished second last season, the Bees must be among the favourites to go one better next term.

Relegated Forest Green Rovers swooped to sign Sean Long and Liam Sercombe from Cheltenham - two of the Robins' best players - while local rivals York announced four new recruits, including in-demand goalkeeper Harrison Male.

Pools, meanwhile, are yet to unveil a single signing and rumours of imminent arrivals are few and far between - although that, of course, does not mean that none are in the pipeline.

The reality is that the decision to replace Kevin Phillips with Darren Sarll will have set Pools back a few weeks, given that Phillips had worked with the squad for three months and admitted he had been focusing in on transfer targets as the season came to a close.

Unlike Phillips, Sarll will have to get off on the front foot despite a standing start, although, like most managers, he will no doubt have been keeping abreast of all the latest murmurings and movements in the game.

While he might not have the same pull as former Premier League hitman and England international Kevin Phillips would surely have had, he does have almost three decades of coaching experience and so should have a host of contacts and connections at his disposal.

He also knows the National League well and, having led both Yeovil and Woking to the play-offs in his first season in charge, knows what kind of a summer is needed to result in a successful season on the pitch.

Pools have more than two months until the new season starts, so it's certainly too early to start panicking just yet, although Sarll will be keen to have at least the core of his squad established by the time the players return for pre-season towards the end of June.

Most players that are due to become free agents will not be officially out of contract until next month - although the business of some of Pools' National League rivals shows that that is not necessarily a barrier to agreeing a deal beforehand - and most sides will not expect to get the bulk of their business done until things really start heating up in June and July.

Last year, Pools' first summer signings weren't announced until June 4th while a lot of their best business - notably Mani Dieseruvwe and Anthony Mancini - wasn't completed until the month after.

Even so, a handful of new signings - even just one or two - would do a lot to boost supporters' dwindling morale.

Sarll has already said that he's hoping the fanbase, who are renowned as one of the National League's largest and loudest, can play an important role in his first season in charge.

Perhaps crucially, a number of new recruits might encourage fans who are unsure about stumping up for the increased cost of a season ticket to take the plunge.

Of course, season tickets contribute to the club's summer budget and so in that sense Pools have hit something of a dead end - no new signings will compel a number of fans to keep their hands in their pocket, which in turn will reduce the club's financial muscle.

However, it is important to put some faith in Sarll.

He has an impressive track record of leading sides to success in his first season in charge and, while just what budget he will be working with this summer remains unknown, it's unlikely that he had one of the league's biggest war chests at either Yeovil or Woking - as he said at his maiden Pools press conference, the key is how he spends his money.

He will also have the support of Ronnie Moore and Joe Monks, who are at opposite ends of their careers and so should at least be able to provide some different perspectives.

The pair will also offer some continuity from the Phillips era, which perhaps will allow Pools to pursue some of the transfer targets lined up under the previous regime, although there is no suggestion Phillips ever actually met Moore.

Time will always be of the essence in football but, thankfully for Pools, they still have plenty of it at the moment.

While a comparison to Barnet or York might make it seem like Pools have fallen behind, it's worth noting that Gateshead, Halifax, Maidenhead and Southend are still to publish their retained lists.

Sarll said he preferred working with small squads and Pools already have at least something of a spine to work with, although that could of course change depending on the futures of Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey.

As at every club, the budget remains a relative mystery but, whatever funds are available to the new boss, he will need to spend them shrewdly.

Pools need at least one goalkeeper, some cover in defence, an entirely new look central-midfield as well as, probably, two wingers and a back-up for Mani Dieseruvwe.

Given that the Pools squad is in need of a considerable makeover this summer, perhaps supporters would appreciate some direct communication from Sarll or the club, although of course that new boss will be busy behind the scenes as he bids to begin putting his team together.

Supporters will be mindful of the fact that some of the most talented available players will be getting snapped up before the proverbial Pools transfer wheel is really set in motion, but as Sarll will know from experience, players come available at different stages throughout the summer.